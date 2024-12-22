Chiefs Sunday Week 17 Estimated Injury Report: Two Key Players DNP

The Kansas City Chiefs released their first injury report on a short week ahead of their Christmas Day matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Per the team’s estimated injury report, LT D.J. Humphries (hamstring) and DT Chris Jones (calf) didn’t practice. Also DNP were DB Chamarri Conner (concussion) and LB Jack Cochrane (ankle).

Limited for the Chiefs was OT Jawaan Taylor (knee). Everyone else was listed as a full participant, including QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle), C Creed Humphrey (shoulder), and WR Xavier Worthy (ankle).

Because of the quick turnaround and the game being held on a Wednesday, both teams are releasing rare Sunday injury reports. Today’s report was an estimated one with the team not holding an official practice.

The Chiefs are coming off a 27-19 win Sunday over the Houston Texans, pushing their NFL-best record to 14-1.

Jones, the star of their defense, suffered a calf injury during Saturday’s win and did not return. After the game, head coach Andy Reid told reporters Jones would undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury. Per Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, Jones suffered a Grade 1 strain. Though best-case scenario, Kansas City could be cautious in playing him on such a short week, choosing to give him ample rest and be ready for the postseason and likely first-round bye.

Taylor suffered a strained knee during the game. Kansas City has struggled to find quality offensive tackle play this season. They signed veteran D.J. Humphries but he suffered a hamstring injury in his Chiefs’ debut.

Conner suffered a concussion in Week 15 and did not play yesterday. Cochrane broke his ankle against the Texans and won’t play against the Steelers.

Mahomes, who suffered a high ankle sprain two weeks ago, didn’t carry a game status into Week 16 and is fully expected to start against the Steelers. He rushed for his longest touchdown of his career during Saturday’s win, a 15-yard scoot.

The Steelers and Chiefs kickoff Wednesday at 1 PM/EST.