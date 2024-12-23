Chiefs’ Monday Week 17 Injury Report: Star DT Chris Jones Remains Out

On a short week and gearing up for a trip to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers on Christmas Day at Acrisure Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs released their second injury report of the week. A handful of key names still held out, including defensive tackle Chris Jones, who was injured in Saturday’s 27-19 win over the Houston Texans.

OT D.J. Humphries also headlines the team’s list of DNPs, sitting out Monday with a hamstring injury. Below is the team’s full report.

CHIEFS’ MONDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

OT D.J. Humphries (hamstring)

DT Chris Jones (calf)

DB Chamarri Conner (concussion)

LIMITED

OT Jawaan Taylor (knee)

FULL

QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle)

WR Xavier Worthy (ankle)

WR Nikko Remigio (knee)

TE Peyton Hendershot (calf)

C Creed Humphrey (shoulder)

CB Josh Williams (ankle/elbow)

S Justin Reid (back)

Seeing Jones DNP with his calf injury for the second straight day is concerning for the Chiefs, though it’s possible they’re being very cautious. Following the win over the Texans, Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid said Jones would get an MRI on the calf, which FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reported was a Grade 1 strain.

There’s a chance that with a playoff berth already locked up and in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 seed, the Chiefs could lean on the cautious side with Jones regarding his availability for Wednesday’s game against the Steelers.

Taylor suffered a knee strain against the Texans, while Humphries has battled a hamstring injury since his debut with the Chiefs earlier this month. The Chiefs have been weak at tackle throughout the season. Conner missed last weekend’s game and has yet to resume practicing, making it unlikely he’ll clear protocol by Wednesday.

Linebacker Jack Cochrane was placed on injured reserve today after breaking his ankle Saturday. Hendershot was designated to return after suffering a calf injury earlier this year. Mahomes will play despite suffering a high ankle sprain against the Cleveland Browns two weeks ago.