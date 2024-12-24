Chiefs Make Roster Moves Ahead Of Wednesday’s Matchup Against Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs have made some roster moves ahead of their Wednesday afternoon game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. TE Peyton Hendershot has been activated from IR while LB Swayze Bozeman and S Deon Bush have been elevated from the practice squad, per the Chiefs’ account on X.

We have activated Practice Squad players LB Swayze Bozeman and S Deon Bush via Standard Elevation.

Hendershot has appeared in five games this season in his first year with the Chiefs. His last game was Nov. 24.

In those five games, he has three receptions on three targets for 26 yards. He has only played 36 total snaps on offense and 58 on special teams. He could end up being a gameday inactive, but if he gets a helmet, I would think it’s mostly for special teams work against the Steelers.

This will be Bozeman’s third and final elevation for the Chiefs. He played in Weeks 14 and 15 against the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers. He logged zero snaps on defense and 39 on special teams. Bush is a veteran of the league and has been with the Chiefs for three seasons. He has been activated for just one game this season, Saturday against the Texans. He played zero defensive snaps and 16 on special teams. With Chamarri Conner ruled out, there’s a small chance he could play a few defensive snaps.

All three of these moves, based on their history this season, were special teams-related and are unlikely to have a significant impact on Wednesday’s Christmas matchup against the Steelers.

No offensive linemen getting elevated tells me that RT Jawaan Taylor, who is questionable, might be healthy enough to play. Left tackle D.J. Humphries has already been ruled out. The elevations could also be a positive sign for the Chiefs with their star DT Chris Jones. He is dealing with a Grade 1 calf strain. They may already have enough depth on the roster to feel comfortable, but no elevations at that position could be a good sign for them.