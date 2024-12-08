CB Donte Jackson Injured Against Browns, Questionable To Return (Update)

UPDATE: Jackson has returned to the game in the fourth quarter

Pittsburgh Steelers CB Donte Jackson suffered an injury in the third quarter of the team’s Week 14 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Jackson remained down after the play and was attended to by trainers on the field following a five-yard completion to WR Elijah Moore with 7:49 left in the third quarter.

Per Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten, Jackson suffered a back injury and is questionable to return.

#Steelers CB Donte Jackson has a back injury and is questionable to return to today's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 8, 2024

Jackson is Pittsburgh’s interception leader with five, and he’s had a decent season playing opposite Joey Porter Jr. While he started the year strong, Jackson hasn’t been as consistent in recent weeks, but he’s still an important starter for Pittsburgh.

So far this season, Jackson has 29 tackles, two tackles for a loss, a fumble recovery and eight passes defensed in addition to the five interceptions.

The CBS broadcast showed Jackson walking to the blue medical tent under his own power. The Steelers also lost DL Larry Ogunjobi for the game due to a groin injury, and losing Jackson would cause them to be down another key starter.

Pittsburgh added to its cornerback depth with CB Cory Trice Jr. activated off IR, but he’s inactive today. Jackson was replaced by CB James Pierre, who has served as a backup cornerback on the outside and also replaced Jackson when he missed time with an injury in Week 10 against the Washington Commanders.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.