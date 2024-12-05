‘Can’t Do Things That Hurt The Team’: Arthur Smith Addresses George Pickens’ Penalties

In his career as a former position coach, offensive coordinator and head coach, current Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has dealt with his fair share of headaches and selfish acts from players.

So, dealing with a player like Steelers wide receiver George Pickens, who has had some tough moments on and off the field this season, isn’t any greater of a challenge than anything Smith is used to.

Speaking to reporters Thursday ahead of the Week 14 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Smith stated that a player can’t be doing things to hurt the team but that every player is different and must be dealt with on a case-by-case situation. That includes Pickens, whom the Steelers continue to work with from a developmental standpoint after his two personal fouls on Sunday against the Bengals that essentially wiped out big plays for the Steelers.

“Yeah, every player I’ve had is wired differently, so it’s been definitely with every player. Ultimately anybody that’s out there, you can’t do things that hurt the team,” Smith said of Pickens, according to the official transcript provided by the team. “That’s really what it comes down to. Different guys play with different passion. Obviously when any player we’ve had, when you’re doing things that hurt the team, those are different stories. So, you manage it case by case. Every player I’ve had has been different.

“…But the thing I’ve always said is when you have a guy that likes to work and loves football, those are different issues. Biggest problem I’ve had with guys are guys that are maybe cursed with a lot of ability and they play because they’re good at it, and they don’t have the same passion. When a guy is willing to meet you halfway, and as I said case by case. Thankfully we got guys out there that love to play and they work, and these practices the last couple weeks have been as good as any practices I’ve been around.”

Pickens’ two personal fouls were tough to see, especially considering they followed splash plays on a day in which the Steelers’ offense needed to score 37 points to help in a 44-38 win over the Bengals in a thrilling AFC North shootout.

On both personal fouls, Pickens was called for taunting. On the first one after a 21-yard catch, Pickens dropped the ball on Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt, leading to the flag. Later, on a 36-yard catch down the sideline, Pickens mimicked firing a gun to the crowd, which also led to a flag.

Pickens stated after the game that the officials got the gesture wrong as he was signaling first down, but replay didn’t line up with Pickens’ explanation. He could be fined for the gesture, too.

After the game, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stated that Pickens needed to grow up in a hurry. It was another frustrating display from Pickens, who got into a scuffle on the Hail Mary play against the Browns in Week 12 and the called them a bad football team in his media session after the Steelers’ 24-19 loss.

Pickens also had the eye-black incident on Sunday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 and got into a dustup with Cowboys corner Jourdan Lewis after the game. He’s also had some lapses in concentration, too, not getting his feet down inbounds or securing the football in the red zone on the year, too.

It’s all part of a learning and growing process for Pickens. Growth isn’t linear, but as Smith said, you can’t be hurting the team with penalties like the ones Pickens picked up on Sunday. All eyes will be on him on Sunday, too, with the rematch against the Browns.

The game figures to be a chippy one, which will test Pickens’ mental resolve. Hopefully he shows some growth and maturity Sunday and avoids some of the mental mistakes that could cost his team.