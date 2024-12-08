Can Steelers Deliver Another Pick-Six Unto Jameis Winston?

Can the Steelers deliver another pick-six unto Jameis Winston?

In Jameis Winston, the Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a game in which they just scored their first defensive points of the season and facing a quarterback who just gave up two defensive touchdowns in one game.

The Steelers can also score in bunches on defense. While not against Jameis Winston, they recorded two defensive touchdowns in the same game against the Browns last year. Recording defensive scores in back-to-back weeks wouldn’t exactly be improbable.

And facing Jameis Winston certainly increases the Steelers’ probability. Winston has the fifth-most pick-sixes among active quarterbacks with 14, and those in front of him have many more snaps. Spending a lot of time as a backup in recent years, he hasn’t had as many opportunities to add to his total.

However, the Denver Broncos made sure to address that, and the Steelers can add to Winston’s misery. After the game, the Browns quarterback said he was praying for the Lord to deliver him from pick-sixes. I don’t suspect that a higher power would be a Browns fan, though, so this could go the other way.

The Steelers have players capable of making the play and competing for the return. Minkah Fitzpatrick has a few pick-sixes in his career, even if he is in a takeaway drought. Donte Jackson has one in his career, but he has been pretty good at picking up yards all the same. Beanie Bishop Jr. almost had himself a pick-six earlier this year. Just one bad ball from Jameis Winston would be all the Steelers need.

The Steelers rank first in the NFL with 25 takeaways and fourth with 13 interceptions. Their ranking outside the top 10 in pass attempts faced makes that all the more impressive.

