Can Diontae Johnson Help Steelers Win AFC North?

Can Diontae Johnson help the Steelers win the AFC North?

The Ravens timed their release of Diontae Johnson to ensure the Steelers couldn’t claim him before the two teams played. As it turned out, the Steelers didn’t even see Johnson as valuable enough to submit a waiver claim. But the Houston Texans did, and they’re about to play the Ravens.

Of course, the Ravens play in Houston in two days. Diontae Johnson might not even be with the Texans until today, and will get, at most, one walkthrough practice. It’s quite possible that he isn’t even active for the game. But the former Steelers wide receiver may well want to get on the field as soon as possible.

While the Ravens say he refused to enter a game, the perception is that Diontae Johnson wasn’t happy with his role as a bit player in their offense. With the Texans’ injuries to Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs, they have a much greater need. Thus, due to the urgency of the need, they could expedite his path to playing time.

And really, it’s not that hard to get a guy in the game for a small role in short order. Johnson is a veteran and knows what he’s doing. Just tell him what routes to run and when and he can do that with reasonable effectiveness. At least, the Steelers may be hoping, because if the Texans can beat the Ravens, Pittsburgh has a cushion.

Not that it will matter by the time the Steelers’ game is over. The Ravens losing to the Texans only helps if they don’t also beat the Browns in Week 18 and the Steelers lose to the Bengals. But it would allow the Steelers to lose to the Chiefs and still control their destiny in the finale. And though it’s unlikely, it would also help if the Ravens and Browns tie in Week 18. If Diontae Johnson can give them a Mike Williams red-line moment, it would be a merry Christmas indeed.

The way things are going, though, Johnson won’t even play. Or he will play, and contribute to the Texans losing. And the Ravens play after the Steelers. If the Steelers manage to beat the Chiefs, it won’t even matter what Johnson and the Texans do. If they lose, however, they will almost certainly need the Texans’ help to win the AFC North.

