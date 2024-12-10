Cam Heyward Shares How Mike Tomlin Told Team Russell Wilson Was Starting

Publicly, Mike Tomlin kept things close to the vest. He flat-out refused to announce a starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 7 game against the New York Jets. Transparent and opaque at the same time, Tomlin said he would not let the media and public know when a starter had been named. Internally, it was a different story. Tomlin was open and clear that a healthy Wilson was getting the nod despite Justin Fields leading the Steelers to a 4-2 start.

Sharing exactly how things went down, DL Cam Heyward said Tomlin made sure there wasn’t any confusion inside the locker room.

“Team meeting,” Heyward said on the Rich Eisen Show when asked if Tomlin told the entire team at the same time.

Of course, the decision was hardly surprising, and word has trickled out over time that players knew exactly who would start. Rehabbing a recurring calf injury the first six weeks, Wilson saw significant practice reps leading up to the Jets game. Despite Tomlin being coy, it was doubtful Wilson would see a lion’s share of the reps only to back up Fields up, a decision that wouldn’t have benefitted anyone. Wilson would’ve remained on the bench and Fields would’ve been less prepared to play well.

At the time, Tomlin’s decision came under intense scrutiny. Fields looked like a different and better quarterback, taking care of the football and winning games.

“For the most part, Mike T is like, ‘I make the decisions. It’s up to [the players] to make them look right,'” Heyward said of Tomlin’s general message during that meeting.

Tomlin and the team look more correct than ever. Wilson has elevated the Steelers’ offense to new heights, regularly scoring in the high 20s, 30s, and even touching 44 points in a Week 13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. That marked the team’s highest output in six seasons. Wilson is healthy and playing like a younger version of himself while showing the veteran savvy to outsmart defenses.

The Steelers still need to prove they can get over their biggest hurdle and win a playoff game. If not, the season will still feel all too familiar. But if Wilson can lead the Steelers to one or more postseason victories, Tomlin’s decision will be one of the best of his career. And after that, he and the front office will have to find a way to keep Wilson for 2025.