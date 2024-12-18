Calvin Austin III Continues To Impress Russell Wilson: ‘Has A Chance To Be Really Special’

Coming into the 2024 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers had a few players primed to be key contributors. Obviously there’s George Pickens, Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth. All three of those have blossomed at times with Russell Wilson at quarterback. However, one player who’s been surprisingly consistent is Calvin Austin III.

After having just 17 receptions for 180 yards in 2023, Austin has taken on a bigger role this season. He’s been big at times when the Steelers have really needed a spark. With Pittsburgh searching for wide receiver help outside of the organization throughout the calendar year, Austin has quietly made himself into an in-house solution to that problem.

One thing’s for sure: Austin has formed a good relationship with his quarterback, Russell Wilson. The nine-time Pro Bowler has had a lot of good things to say about Austin since signing with the Steelers. That theme continued on Wednesday.

“I think anytime you have an appetite for learning and processing and growing, you’ve got a great chance,” Wilson said via a team-provided transcript. “And [Calvin Austin] definitely has that. Obviously, his speed and ability in and out of cuts is spectacular. He can do it all. He’s been one of the biggest highlights, I think, not just of the Pittsburgh Steelers but in the National Football League in terms of a guy that’s up and coming and has a chance to be really special.”

This is some high praise from Wilson. He’s always one to speak positively about teammates, but making the case for Austin being one of the better younger players in the league is quite a compliment. Austin hasn’t set the league on fire, but it’s not as if this comment is coming out of left field.

Austin’s 2024 campaign has been a stark improvement compared to last season. He’s got 452 receiving yards and is proving himself as a deep threat with 16.1 yards per reception. Austin’s just 40 receiving yards behind Freiermuth, who has the second-most on the team behind Pickens. Austin also has the second-most receiving touchdowns on the roster with four.

With the Steelers facing difficult defenses in the coming weeks, they’ll need Austin to continue to step up.