Browns’ Week 14 Thursday Injury Report: Greg Newsome II Limited, Cedric Tillman DNP

After having a walkthrough yesterday, the Cleveland Browns released their injury report following their first practice of the week ahead of their Week 14 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. WR Cedric Tillman, who suffered a concussion in Cleveland’s first matchup with the Steelers, was a non-participant in practice Thursday as he remains in concussion protocol. DT Maurice Hurst and WR Jamari Thrash also missed practice.

S Juan Thornhill, who missed Week 13 against the Broncos and was estimated to be out of practice yesterday, was a limited participant today with a calf injury. Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland posted the injury report on Twitter.

BROWNS’ WEEK 14 THURSDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

WR Cedric Tillman (concussion protocol)

WR Jamari Thrash (shoulder)

DT Maurice Hurst (ankle)

LIMITED

CB Myles Harden (tibia)

CB Greg Newsome II (abdomen)

S Juan Thornhill (calf)

FULL

WR Elijah Moore (shoulder)

WR Jerry Jeudy (knee)

OL Joel Bitonio (ankle)

For the most part, Cleveland is a healthy unit, although Tillman has turned into a key piece for the Browns in the second half of the season. Newsome and Thornhill are both key players in the secondary, although Thornhill has struggled a little bit this season. Newsome made headlines along with George Pickens after the two of them scuffled at the end of regulation of Pittsburgh’s Week 12 matchup with Cleveland.

Jerry Jeudy was a full participant with a knee injury, and he looked more than healthy on Monday when he had 235 yards against the Broncos. While the Browns are in the AFC North cellar and the Steelers lead the division, the Browns have already bested the Steelers once and they’re getting healthier. It’ll wind up being another battle on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.