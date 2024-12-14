Browns Player Fined For Swipe At FS Minkah Fitzpatrick

Cleveland Browns OT Germain Ifedi has been fined $6,722 for his actions against FS Minkah Fitzpatrick during Sunday’s Week 14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ifedi was flagged for his post-play dust-up with Fitzpatrick that cost his offense 15 yards and his wallet nearly $7,000.

The NFL released its weekly fine sheet with Ifedi the only Brown to lose money along with the game. The play occurred at the start of the fourth quarter after QB Jameis Winston was sacked by DT Cam Heyward. Ifedi was called for unnecessary roughness.

Couple with the sack, the penalty took the Browns from the Steelers’ 21 to the 39, forcing a Cleveland punt instead of the chance for points. Winston was sacked three times in the game. Pittsburgh went on to win 27-14, splitting the season series. They avoided being swept by Cleveland for the first time since 1988 and have built a 21-straight home regular season winning streak versus the Browns.

A veteran right tackle, Ifedi started at left tackle for both games against the Steelers due to injuries with Dawand Jones and Jedrick Wills.

Ifedi’s infraction matches the same Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. received although Porter’s fine amount to significantly more, a $11,817 deduction from his weekly paycheck.

All NFL fines are preset amounts laid out by the CBA. They increase a designated percentage each year with fine money being donated to charities.

At 3-10, the Browns’ season has long been over and their loss to the Steelers officially eliminated them from playoff contention. Pittsburgh mirrors their record at 3-10 and lead the AFC North, only needing a Week 16 win over the Baltimore Ravens to cinch the division.