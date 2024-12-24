Broncos Waive Former Steelers CB Levi Wallace

The Denver Broncos waived former Pittsburgh Steelers CB Levi Wallace, the team announced today.

We've promoted RB Blake Watson to the active roster and waived CB Levi Wallace. We also designated RB Tyler Badie for return from injured reserve. 📰 » https://t.co/gEvzAdWohU pic.twitter.com/HXrX5VXket — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 24, 2024

The Broncos signed RB Blake Watson to the active roster from the practice squad. To make room for Watson, the team let go of Wallace. They also designated RB Tyler Badie to return from injured reserve.

Wallace hasn’t played for the Broncos since their Week 13 win over the Cleveland Browns, but he did play in 13 games with two starts for Denver this season. He totaled 28 tackles with two passes defensed for Denver.

Wallace played for Pittsburgh in 2022 and 2023 and signed a one-year deal with the Broncos this offseason. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Buffalo Bills before signing with Pittsburgh before the 2022 season. While he impressed that year, he struggled in 2023 and ended up getting lost in the shuffle in Denver.

Wallace had a 66.9 PFF grade during his time with the Broncos, bolstered by a 79.3 grade against the run. His 64.3 coverage grade was slightly worse, and he fell behind Damarri Mathis and rookie Kris Adams-Draine in the hunt for playing time with the Broncos. He became expendable, and with the team wanting to give Watson a chance on the active roster after running four times for 10 yards and adding a 13-yard reception in Week 16 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Wallace became the roster casualty.

In his career with the Steelers, Wallace had 24 passes defensed and six interceptions in 31 games and 18 starts. For his career, he has 12 interceptions in 96 games to go along with 56 passes defensed and 333 total tackles. Wallace’s best football may be behind him, but he could still provide veteran leadership in a defensive backfield.

We’ll see if Levi Wallace can catch on elsewhere down the stretch, but it seems unlikely he will sign for anything beyond a practice squad deal.