Breer: Steelers ‘Optimistic’ George Pickens Will Play On Christmas

It might be a Merry Christmas for WR George Pickens and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Though definitively set to miss his third-straight game due to a hamstring injury, NFL reporter Albert Breer shared the team is “optimistic” he will return for Pittsburgh’s Week 17 showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs five days from now.

“He is running and he did make an effort for the doctors to try and clear him,” Breer said on Amazon Video following the Thursday night game, referring to Saturday’s game. “Ultimately, that didn’t happen. He won’t play but they’re optimistic that’ll he’ll be able to go on Christmas Day against the Chiefs.

Pickens was listed as a DNP for all three of the team’ s practices this week despite Tuesday and Wednesday’s sessions being light walkthroughs. But as Breer notes and as reporters showed during the week, Pickens was worked along the side and at times moved at near-full speed through drills and side-work.

Without Pickens, the Steelers’ passing game has predictably suffered. QB Russell Wilson has been held under 160-passing yards in both games without him, the offense’s 20-plus yard completions have dropped by more than one per game, and Wilson’s YPA has fallen by nearly three-yards from one of the NFL’s best to bottom-third across Weeks 14 and 15.

Pittsburgh’s offense hit rock bottom in Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, finishing with only 163 yards of total offense and possessing the ball for barely 20 minutes in a 27-13 loss.

While the team might be optimistic, it’s a tight turnaround for Pickens to return to action. Pittsburgh will have little practice time after Saturday’s Ravens’ games, likely getting through just one good day of work before hosting the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday. Pickens will have to prove he’s able to get through a game and won’t suffer any lingering effects that could jeopardize his availability for the postseason.

Having Pickens for the Chiefs game would be a huge boost to their odds and would match and frankly, better the Chiefs getting back WR Hollywood Brown, out all season with a shoulder injury. He’s expected to make his 2024 debut Saturday against the Houston Texans.

Pittsburgh was initially optimistic about Pickens after suffering his hamstring injury before the Cleveland Browns’ game. Now, Pickens is set to miss Game No. 3. Hopefully, the team’s optimistic is better-placed this time around. If not, then they’ll get him ready for the regular season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals, a team whose playoff hopes aren’t yet diminished after the Denver Broncos fell on Thursday night.