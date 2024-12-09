Bill Simmons Believes Steelers Are ‘The Best Team In The AFC’

The Pittsburgh Steelers are slowly but surely climbing the ladder in the AFC standings. They’ve been the third seed for some time now, but with the Buffalo Bills losing this week, they have a real shot at the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs. With some luck, they could even end up as the one seed. It might surprise some people, but the Steelers are one of the best teams in the AFC.

“I officially think Pittsburgh is the best team in the AFC,” Analyst Bill Simmons said recently on his podcast. “I think they’re the best team. I feel the safest about them. If you start nitpicking all these AFC teams, I feel the most comfortable with Pittsburgh. Great defense. I think their defense can make plays, create turnovers, create pressure, they can cover. I just like them.”

At this point, Simmons’ argument has really strong legs. The Kansas City Chiefs own the AFC’s best record, but they look beatable. Rather than dominating, they’ve just been barely scraping by in some games. With their recent loss, the Bills have clear issues too, most notably on defense.

Meanwhile, the Steelers just beat the Cleveland Browns, putting up 27 points without WR George Pickens. Their offense has had question marks all year but that sends a big statement. They had other weapons step up, showing they don’t need to rely on Pickens.

Simmons is right to praise their defense too. There’s no question that’s the Steelers’ greatest strength. Their top pass rushers are all healthy, giving them serious teeth. The back end of their defense has had lapses at times, but overall, it’s a strong group, providing splash plays.

Don’t forget about the Steelers’ special teams units either. Whether it’s blocking kicks, forcing fumbles, or pinning opponents deep, they’ve constantly made plays. Chris Boswell might be the Steelers’ best player this year too. No matter what, he’s been as steady as possible. He’s arguably been the best kicker in the league, winning the Steelers more than one game.

That isn’t to say the Steelers are perfect. Their offense still isn’t amazing in the red zone. They’ve also continued to start slowly. No team is perfect, though. Despite their flaws, the Steelers belong in the same conversation with the Bills and the Chiefs.

Those two teams might have a slight advantage just because they have young franchise quarterbacks. Russell Wilson has been a revelation this season, but it’s unclear if he can reach the same heights as Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. That might hold the Steelers back but not by much. They might be the most complete team at the top of the AFC. They just need to continue to prove that.