Bill Cowher Challenges Russell Wilson To Win Steelers 7th Super Bowl

From a Pittsburgh native to the current Pittsburgh Steelers QB, Bill Cowher is challenging Russell Wilson to hoist the Lombardi. Cowher won the franchise’s fifth while Wilson is seeking the organization’s seventh. In a sit-down conversation earlier this week, Cowher and Wilson candidly spoke about the Steelers’ Super Bowl odds.

“First of all, we got the guys that do it, Coach,” Wilson told Cowher in an interview for CBS. “We got the right mentality, we got the right leadership. We got the right head coach. There’s nobody better. We got the world’s best kicker too. That always helps.”

"This year… I feel brand new." 💫 Steelers QB @DangeRussWilson sat down with @CowherCBS to talk about his first year in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/EBUlwUtzpc — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 8, 2024

Wilson brings Super Bowl experience having been to two, winning one. That’s proven valuable to an otherwise young offense without many rings. Guys like Wilson knows what it takes to finish the season on top. Pittsburgh has a complementary roster. An offense that’s much-improved, a defense that’s stout, and solid special teams. As Wilson noted, Chris Boswell has been the league’s best kicker and is on pace to set the single-season record for field goals.

Still, as Wilson understands, the road to the Super Bowl will be tight in a competitive AFC. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs can never be counted out and are aiming to be the first team to ever win three-straight Lombardis. The Buffalo Bills are considered the conference favorite with MVP candidate QB Josh Allen and strong overall roster. The Baltimore Ravens are always in the mix while the Los Angeles Chargers figure to be a tough out led by Jim Harbaugh and their tough defense.

Bill Cowher ended the interview by challenging Russell Wilson.

“Your leadership, your genuineness, your passion and love for the game resonates in this building resonates in this city. Go get number seven.”

If Wilson can achieve that feat, he’ll become one of the greatest and shrewdest free agent signings in NFL history and catalyst that took Pittsburgh from playoff contender to Super Bowl winner.