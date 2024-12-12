Ben Skowronek Has ‘Got Some Dirtbag’ In Him, Arthur Smith Says

Typically, if you call someone a dirtbag, it’s not an endearment.

In football, though, if a coach calls you a bit of a dirtbag, it’s a compliment at the highest level. It means you’re willing and able to do anything and everything on the field for your team.

That describes Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ben Skowronek perfectly. At least, that’s how offensive coordinator Arthur Smith sees him.

“You get in December, we talk about our style of play, it’s not just the five guys up front. Sometimes you can watch a couple times to appreciate what [Van] Jefferson did in that game, Scotty [Miller], Skowronek week in and week out,” Smith told reporters Thursday, according to the official transcript provided by the team. “He’s got a lot of dirtbag to him, which we appreciate.”

The Steelers should appreciate Skowronek for what he provides, not only on offense being able to wear multiple hats and make plays but also for his work on special teams.

Skowronek has just two just receptions for 27 yards, but it’s his work in the dirty areas offensively that has made an impact. On the season, Skowronek has lined up in the backfield at fullback, in-line as a tight end, and in the slot and on the boundary as a receiver, according to Pro Football Focus. He has one snap in the backfield, 17 snaps in-line, and 58 snaps in the slot or out wide.

That’s nothing new for Skowronek, who showed that versatility during his time with the Los Angeles Rams under head coach Sean McVay. Skowronek lined up at fullback on 68 snaps under McVay, including 60 during the 2022 season. He also had 39 snaps as an in-line tight end with the Rams across three seasons.

In Pittsburgh, he’s doing more of the same under Smith, making himself quite valuable to the Steelers.

Where he’s making his biggest impact is on special teams, where he has already recovered two muffed punts in wins over the Washington Commanders and the Cleveland Browns. He also helped draw a key taunting penalty on Cleveland’s Kadarius Toney in the fourth quarter last Sunday, all while complimenting him.

So, he’s got some dirtbag in him. He plays with sandpaper, and he’s a guy who’s endearing himself to the coaching staff, primarily Smith. It’s great to hear a guy like Skowronek get some praise, especially after he has grabbed hold of a role for the Steelers and is doing it well.