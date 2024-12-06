Beat Writer Names Steelers’ Arthur Smith ‘Dark Horse’ For Jets HC Job

If the Pittsburgh Steelers keep putting up offensive showings like they did Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, Arthur Smith could be one-and-done for the best possible reasons, potentially headed to the New York Jets. Already a rumored name ahead of offseason coaching hires and, Jets’ beat writer Rich Cimini named Smith as a “dark horse” candidate for their head coach opening once the team’s official search gets underway next year.

“Another name to watch, he’s kind of a dark horse candidate,” Cimini said on his Flight Deck podcast Thursday. “Arthur Smith, currently the Steelers’ offensive coordinator. He was one of the runner-ups to Saleh in 2021.”

As Cimini notes, Smith was a candidate for the Jets’ job in 2021, losing out to Robert Saleh. The team announced their interview with him in January of 2021 before hiring Saleh three days later. Saleh was fired mid-season after the Jets’ poor start. The organization has been in flux all season, firing GM Joe Douglas weeks later and are one of the NFL’s biggest disappointments of the year.

Cimini also noted the Jets wanted to hire Arthur Smith as an offensive consultant to aid OC Nathanial Hackett. But the Steelers swooped in to give him the keys to their vacant coordinator job.

“That never really got seriously close to happening because he knew he was gonna go to Pittsburgh.”

Hackett remains on-staff but was demoted from his play-calling position in early October as Saleh was being let go. Reports indicate Saleh intended to fire Hackett but was canned before that could occur.

Reporters expect the Jets to look for an offensive-minded coach after hiring the defensive-background Saleh, the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator before taking the New York job. Smith has proven to be a capable offensive coordinator and worked well building up struggling quarterbacks. In Tennessee, Ryan Tannehill was named Comeback Player of the Year. In Pittsburgh, Justin Fields and Russell Wilson look far better than they did a season ago.

Smith also brings head coaching experience. He spent 2021-2023 with the Atlanta Falcons and though he didn’t have success, that experience could be attractive to the organization.

“I’m not saying he’s a frontrunner but he is an interesting name,” Cimini said.

While Smith has noted he intends to be careful in choosing another head coaching gig, he did answer Thursday when asked by reporters what he’ll remember about Pittsburgh “when” he gets another chance to lead a team.

“It’s different here,” he said via a team-provided transcript. “It’s unique. It’s a credit to a lot of the people and the way this thing has been built and the way this organization goes day by day about their daily business. It’s an awesome climate, culture, whatever you want to call it. And that’s from the top down.”

At the least, he entertained the question and didn’t dismiss the idea of him soon becoming a head coach out-of-hand.

Smith’s already a hot name in coaching buzz circles. He was considered a strong candidate for the North Carolina Tar Heels job before turning it down and has been floated as a candidate for the Chicago Bears. If the Steelers make a playoff run, Smith’s name will be discussed more. However, new NFL rules place greater restrictions on when and how teams can interview coaches on postseason squads, complicating and delaying hiring processes.

It could be the only downside to Smith’s immediate success. Pittsburgh may have to find his replacement in 2025.