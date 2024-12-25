‘Be Smart, We Need You Healthy:’ Hard Knocks Captures Dan Moore Jr.’s Message To Russell Wilson

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson’s fumble in the second quarter of Pittsburgh’s 34-17 Week 16 loss against the Baltimore Ravens turned the tide of the game and could’ve been avoided if Wilson had just slid instead of absorbing a hit from Baltimore S Ar’Darius Washington. While the fumble was costly, Pittsburgh Steelers OT Dan Moore Jr. was worried about more than just the football, as he told Wilson to forget the fumble and worry about himself. Wilson took a big hit from Washington on the play, and Moore was more concerned with Wilson’s health, as Episode Four of Hard Knocks showed. Moore came up to Wilson after the fumble and delivered a simple message.

“Be smart, we need you healthy,” Moore says, while motioning to not worry about the fumble.

Had Wilson slid, not only would’ve it prevented the fumble, but it would’ve kept him from taking such a big hit on the play. Wilson has helped turn Pittsburgh’s fortunes around under center, leading the team to a 6-3 record as their starter and helping their passing game reach another level. QB Justin Fields was ruled out ahead of the Baltimore game with an abdominal injury, and if Wilson had gotten hurt there, it would’ve left the Steelers with just Kyle Allen as their lone healthy quarterback.

That obviously wouldn’t have been ideal, and losing Wilson beyond just the Ravens game obviously would’ve been detrimental to Pittsburgh’s hopes to win in the playoffs. Wilson was trying to make a play and score a touchdown for Pittsburgh, knowing their offense was shorthanded without George Pickens and they were down four defensive starters, but he’s not as spry as he used to be, and it’s a play that cost the Steelers dearly and could’ve been a season-ender for them had Wilson gotten hurt. The fumble completely shifted the momentum of the game, but in the moment, Moore was rightfully more concerned about the health of his quarterback.

Not sliding is a decision that Wilson likely regrets, and while Ben Roethlisberger defended Wilson’s decision to try and make a play, it’s one that Wilson did just a little too much on. First, his decision to cut inside likely gave Washington a better chance to hit him, and then his decision to remain upright led to the fumble and left him exposed for a potential injury.

Respect to Wilson for putting his body on the line to try and make a play and win the division, but the Steelers just simply can’t afford to lose him, and that’s the message that Moore wanted to get home to his quarterback.

It’s nice to see Moore also take a leadership role on the offensive line, and if Wilson encounters a similar situation again, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him cut his losses and decide to slide.