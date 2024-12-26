Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. Hope you all had a Merry Christmas even if it was dampened by the team’s third-straight loss. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

Yeshaya: Hi Alex, I’d like to phrase some bitterness in the form of question:

When was the last time Steelers coaching staff did something truly innovative, instead of just imitating whatever the popular thing was at the moment? Feels like it hasn’t been since Dick LeBeau and the zone blitz. It’s a copycat league, and it feels like we’re always the copier instead of the copyee.

Alex: I think the coaching staff has come up with different answers. Especially with their personnel groupings. They’ve really expanded that in recent years to try to handle individual team’s strengths. For example, a three-safety “big nickel” package against teams with two talented tight ends like the Chiefs. Or a three inside ‘backer package to try and stop the run against the Ravens.

In terms of really creative stuff like LeBeau Zone Blitz, probably not. But I don’t know how many teams or coaches around the league have had that elite level of ingenuity. Maybe some of the pressure stuff Flores has done in Minnesota? But much of what exists is just borrowed around the league with each team’s spin on things.

I would say the Steelers try to build out a fast and simple defense in coverage. They don’t pattern match the rate and way other teams (like the Eagles or Chiefs) do. And that gets them into trouble.

Joshua Dade: Hey Alex, love what you do! At one point do we have the conversation about the team beating up on bad offenses this year and getting absolutely pummeled by the good ones? Year over year, we see the same thing. Even if the offense starts off on the right foot, we just seem completely outclassed. Is it Austin’s scheme? Is it Coach Tomlin’s decision making? I know it’s early but could we fire Austin and try to hire Saleh? Thank you!

Alex: Thanks Joshua! Yeah that’s fair. That’s where this team has been out. This slightly above-average of making the playoffs but not getting over the hump. It’s where things are trending this year, though seasons can turn around in a hurry.

Why that is? It’s hard to say. The team hasn’t gotten to a point where they can match good/great offense with good/great defense. The see-saw is always clearly tipping in one direction. During the Killer B’s, they had a great offense, bad defense. Last several seasons, bad offense, great defense. This year felt like the two were aligning better but now both sides are fading.

Fire Austin? I’m not sure of his contract. If he’s a FA after the year or not. Given how much input Tomlin has on the defense, I don’t know how much canning Austin does and I do think he’s done a lot of good things for the defense, even if it’s not popular to make that case right now. Many (not all) of the issues right now are on the players. And to go get a big-name DC, I think they’re going to want more control of the defense than the Steelers would offer. They’d want to go to a team with a HC who runs the offense and leaves them with full creative control of the defense. Like KC with Reid/Spags. Or Philly with Sirianni/Fangio.

Mark Piras:

What’s going on with this defense? There have been way too many times this season, but especially the past five weeks, where they just cannot get off the field. The Eagles had the ball for what felt like the entire second half because we couldn’t get a stop. The Ravens and Chiefs moved the ball at will and bled clock.

It’s dispiriting to watch happen over and over, and it gives me flashbacks to watching Matt Canada’s offenses the past couple years.

At points during the first half of the season, this looked like one of the best defenses in the NFL and a potentially historic one. Is this a fundamental issue? Is it coaching? I know we keep hearing miscommunication and that it’s one guy not doing his job, but it seems too pervasive to have such an easy answer. How do we turn this around?

Alex: Wish I had good answers. Just not playing sound. Way too many coverage busts and communication breakdowns. They know it’s a problem but they’re not cleaning it up. I’m sure they’re looking for answers and solutions the way we are.

Turn it around by working at it. Getting back into a normal routine and schedule will help. I’m not blaming or excusing that for the three losses but they basically have barely been able to practice to really work on these issues. That doesn’t help when problems are popping up and you have limited time/reps to correct.

The Bus Fan 36: Hey Alex, thanks so much for your work, I always enjoy reading it. I’ve read multiple quotes from defensive players that all seem to reference one guy not doing their job and not putting in effort. This quote from Cam Heyward that Mark Kaboly tweeted stands out: “When 10 guys do their job and one guys doesn’t we are screwed.” Alan Saunders shared a quote from Elliot about guys being wide open, and that this shouldn’t be happening in week 17.

If it was on offense, I know Pickens would be the likely culprit (I saw what you shared fron Terrell Owens). But do you know what defensive player they might be calling out? Seems like somebody in the secondary might be blowing their assignments.

Alex: I’m not sure if Heyward’s comment was pointed directly at one guy. I think he made the point of “it just takes one guy to not do his job and the play goes belly up.” But yeah, I know the sentiment and Kaboly has talked about it some. I’m not sure who they’d be referring to. It would have to be someone who is almost always on the field. I don’t know if it’s Queen as the green dot or someone else. I’d really just be speculating. Minkah and Sutton have felt like they’ve been around a lot of these breakdowns. But yeah, I would just be recklessly guessing if I tried to pick one name.