Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

Brian Tollini:

Merry Christmas, Alex!

Mr. Watt is far and away our best and most impactful player, but because of the depth behind them, could you make the argument that it would be harder to win without Pickens than Watt right now?

Alex: Merry Christmas, Brian!

It’s harder to know because Watt hasn’t missed and hopefully won’t miss so we don’t get to see the defense function without him but improved depth. But I get the argument for it. They do have as many wins without Pickens as they have without Watt in his career so I’ll still give the edge to Watt but sure, Pickens is the most valuable player on the Steelers’ offense. Still more than Wilson, even, I’d argue.

Black and Gold mafia:

Alex,

Where are you with the argument for an increased role for Jaylen Warren? I personally think rhe offense would be more explosive if he was the guy touching the ball 16-18 times and Najee took the 5-7 touches role.

Merry Christmas!

Alex: I’ve really been happy with their share of roles. Warren has played above 50-percent of the snaps in two of the last three weeks. They complement each other well and keep each other fresh and Harris has certainly had strong performances this year.

I can do without Patterson even if his snaps are fairly minimal. I just don’t see what you get from him the others can’t offer. And rotating Warren and Harris still keeps the other fresh. So that would be my point of contention that could get Warren a bit more time. But I’m really fine with how both have been used the last two years.

BananasFoster: AK- winning the division is getting a home game is so significant. Are you going all in and playing Watt and Pickens this week at 70% maybe, or getting them healthier maybe for KC and the Bungles? No guarantee either play in the KC if they cant go this week. Only four days later

Alex: If they’re cleared to play, they play. That’s what it comes down to. Don’t need to make the situation more complicated than it is. There could be considerations about snap count and usage but from a play/don’t play standpoint, the doctors and trainer’s advice is what I would lean on. And go from there.

Kevin:

Alex,

What is going on with Roman Wilson? With the lack of non-Pickens WR production, you would think he would get an opportunity. Is his injury lingering longer than expected? Doghouse? Normal Tomlin rookie distrust?

Alex: Don’t have any updates. He remains on IR. We’ve seen him in some of the WR meeting rooms. But he’s just missed a lot of time and the odds of him being able to come back and contribute in a meaningful way are slim. Pittsburgh probably doesn’t want to burn the designated-to-return slot and I don’t blame them for it.

bad cheese monger:

Hey Alex –

What possible explanation could there be for the Steelers not winning in Philly since 1965? They obviously don’t play that many games there because of AFC/NFC, so I get that. But just in my lifetime not only do they lose, but we get destroyed even when we have good teams. Is this some sort of bad mojo from when the franchises merged then swapped long ago? Needing some catharsis here.

Alex: There’s not a “real” explanation. It’s just one of those wacky and weird stats. Obviously, they only basically play there once every eight years like you said. But there’s no curse. Like Chuck Noll said when he took over Pittsburgh, losing isn’t geographical. It’s correlation, not causation, largely, other than knowing the Eagles generally have had good teams the past 20 years and Philly isn’t an easy place to play.

AM24: Following the Eagles game there has been lots of talk about our lack of offense and blaming that on the lack of WR depth. I feel like it was just an overall bad game – o-line, WR, QB, Rbs and of course OC as none of them did enough to get the offense going. Particularly the O line was bad. So who do you put the blame on? Do you feel like Russ could have done more?

Alex: Blame is spread around. I can’t put it all on one person or unit. But the game plan from Arthur Smith was really bad. I don’t felt like he gave his guys a chance in this one to come out so heavy and really just doom the running game. Without that, life was going to be tough on the receivers and Russ without Pickens. So that’s where it started. A bad plan when Pittsburgh needed a great one to have a chance.

Grant44:

Alex

It appeared the 3 key bonehead moves (in no particular priority) of the Eagles game were: Najee’s fumble, Washington’s EZ dance penalty, and Tomlin inexplicably punting in the 4th, down two scores- and never seeing the ball back. Mental gaffes, all. Do you believe- despite the overwhelming stat-tilt to Philly – they had a shot to win this game if these mental blunders had been eliminated?

Alex: I don’t. I don’t think they would’ve won the game even if all the ref mistakes were corrected. Steelers just didn’t have anything on offense and the defense was going to wear down at some point because of it. I’m not even upset at Washington. I don’t know why Smith had a dig at him. Maybe I missed it but did he throw a punch? Did he do anything in the scrum? I know Slay clocked him and he didn’t even respond back. Like, he finished the block. I love that. I’d go tell him to do it again.

But short answer, no, I don’t think the outcome changes aside from the score being closer. A one-possession loss instead of two.

srdan: Can we name this season “pole position” after a win on Saturday?

Alex: Ha, I like that. I’ll take a win no matter what it’s called.

SteelCity:

Alex,

First, is there now any doubt Donte Johnson was traded in some part for personal reasons? (Addiction by subtraction if you will).

I don’t understand the calls for other QBs to end up in Pittsburgh that are playing worse than Russell Wilson. I’m believing it’s to the point that RW is back regardless of a playoff win or not. What’s your thoughts? (Money is always a factor)

Alex: Sure, it seems the main reason was culture/locker room. He’s certainly worn out his welcome in his next two stops.

Yeah I think it’s crazy to go pursue Kirk Cousins in the offseason. Unless Wilson flat-out refuses to sign or go elsewhere, I don’t see the compelling reason to chase another vet and hope he can offer what Wilson has brought. I tend to agree with your point though a playoff win would obviously really cement things.

Bark: Alex –

Is GP truly hurt or are the Steelers being cautious with his return because we’ve already clinched? And if it’s because they’re being cautious, how tough is the road to winning the division from here on out?

Alex: Definitely truly hurt. But they also don’t want to push things knowing they need him for the postseason. It’s like Russ. They’ll be patient here and not making the situation worse. But it is a legitimate injury. I can’t understand how he ended up practicing on Friday and going through Saturday’s walk-through if he got hurt Thursday post-practice.