Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

BeefRiverLives: Lotta talk about a 3 OLB package. Do you see them actually using one against the Browns now that Highsmith is back?

Alex: Absolutely. If they get in the right situation for it. It’s something they’ve been trying since the summer (and possibly the spring). They just haven’t had all three guys healthy to do it. But they used it five times against the Bengals last week with Preston Smith the third rusher.

Use your best pass rushers when you can. Don’t pick and choose and put out two of them. It has to be in the right moments, third-and-long, end-of-half/game, but they definitely will. And I think they’ve tweaked it to where Herbig is doing less work as a 3T/interior rusher. They tried it early in the year and he’s too small and too easily pushed around. Watt was playing more in that role last week because he’s bigger and stronger and it helps move him around, too.

BanasasFoster: At what point do you sit JPJR down? Or do you not? Could Trice take over his role over time?

Alex: I’m not. I’m really not even close to that. Still have faith. He’s their most talented CBs. The penalties were miserable last week but it isn’t an every-week thing. He’s shown he can play clean. He’s capable of it. Trice just got back. He’s not replacing Porter now or later this year. Porter is your No. 1 corner and he’ll keep working on and building through this.

Skyrider Rhythmic: mma be honest, I’m a little nervous about this game on sunday vs the browns. I know we haven’t lost to them in the regular season in more than two decades at home, but I really don’t wanna get swept by those clowns. How do you see the game going, and what are some things you see that point to a steelers victory?

Alex: I don’t have a final prediction yet, I’ll make it for tomorrow’s podcast, but I’m more confident. I was very nervous last time even though I picked a narrow Steelers’ win. But sure, it’s no cakewalk. The Browns are a much better and more potent team under Jameis Winston. They’re talented defensively but have underachieved. But piece-by-piece, there’s a lot of good players.

To win. Get more pressure on Winston, have a better run scheme, win on weighty downs.

Brian Tollini: The Steelers aren’t blitzing much and at times aren’t generating enough consistent pressure. Would you like to see them blitz more, and if so, who would you like to see them blitz more with? I know they like him in coverage, but is Patrick Queen getting enough chances?

Alex: It just depends. It’s hard to offer a catch-all. Depends on the opponent, depends on the Steelers’ health, etc. Depends on if blitzes means creatively sending four or sending 5-plus. Short-answer, the blitz rate should probably come up a bit but they’re also getting Highsmith back which should boost the four-man rush. And their DBs really aren’t good blitzes. Sutton isn’t, Beanie isn’t.

Queen has rushes a fair amount on those Green Dogs. They’ve used a lot more sim/Mug pressure lately. So I feel there’s been a change, especially against mobile quarterbacks like Lamar and Daniels.

David Shoff: Hey Alex! Do you think Wilson had more authority to change calls at the line of scrimmage in the last game? It sure looked like he was changing more than the protections. I’m all in favor of Wilson going to the line with a run AND pass play called and he can decide in the last seconds which one he wants to call.

Alex: Hey David! I agree Wilson seemed more active at the LOS. But I don’t know if he suddenly gained more authority from one week to the next. The 10 days off and bonus day to prepare helps. I’d just say what the Bengals’ defense lack in talent they try to make up for in scheme. They have a good and vet DC and throw a lot at offenses. And that requires a lot of checks on an offense’s end to get in the right calls. So that’s where I think it came from.

Steelers D: Playoffs? Playoffs?

Assuming that we get in and don’t get the bye, who would you prefer to play in the wildcard round?

Alex: I’ve truthfully spent very little time thinking about it. So much can and will still change. Win the division, get a home game. That’s my focus. I guess play Denver if you’re making me choose. Rookie QB on the road against a team you already beat once this year. Even though Nix is a far better QB now than before. But I think Pittsburgh can handle the run and Courtland Sutton. Plus, fun Russ-Denver storyline we didn’t get before.