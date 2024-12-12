Arthur Smith Considers Darnell Washington The NFL’s Most Dominant Blocking Tight End

If Arthur Smith’s Pittsburgh Steelers were going to have success running the ball, he needed more than just the offensive line to play its part. Everyone would have to get involved, including the tight ends. For Smith, there’s no one better than Darnell Washington at moving his man from Point A to Point B.

Speaking with reporters Thursday, Smith paid Washington a high compliment for his run-game contributions.

“One of the guys that I don’t think [you appreciate], unless you’re really sick in the head and love o-line tight end play in the core, is watching Darnell Washington week in and week out,” he said via a team-provided transcript. “I’d argue there is not a guy that can dominate at the [Y] position quite like Darnell has all year.”

“Y” meaning the in-line tight end. The role Washington has occupied for most of the season, flourishing as a blocker while allowing Pat Freiermuth has been able to stand up more like a wide receiver than tight end. Coming out of last year’s draft, Washington profiled as a hulking blocker but was inconsistent as a rookie. He’s since added weight, improved his snap timing, and repped his pass protection to become an asset there.

On a crucial late-game completion to WR Scotty Miller, QB Russell Wilson changed the protection to bring Washington in to block the Browns’ LDE by himself. An assignment that can’t be given to just any tight end.

As a run blocker, Darnell Washington has been a force. Per Pro Football Focus, he ranks as the 15th-best qualifying run blocker in the league, though the gap between top 10 and the No. 15 spot is narrow. Washington also faces tougher assignments than some of the “move” tight ends on the list ahead of him, guys like Jacksonville’s Evan Engram and Buffalo’s Dalton Kincaid. For example, Kincaid has just 158 in-line reps this year compared to Washington’s 446. Engram has jut 172. Even accounting for the games those two missed with injury, they don’t come close to Washington.

With Smith’s philosophy and the Steelers’ success, Pittsburgh ranks second in rushing attempts. They’re only behind the Philadelphia Eagles, the team they’ll play this weekend. Washington has figured prominently in that just in the way the rest of the offensive line has. It’s become a perfect marriage between Washington and Smith, ideal fits for each other, for a run game that must keep making strides the rest of the season.