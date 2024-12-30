‘Arm Still Works. Jersey Still Fits:’ Ben Roethlisberger Shares Video Playing Backyard Football With Family

Don’t think that Ben Roethlisberger is pushing to come off the couch and lead the Pittsburgh Steelers into Wild Card weekend. But he put on his helmet and warmed up his arm this weekend, sharing a video of himself playing catch with his children.

On his Instagram, he captioned the clip “Arm still works. Jersey still fits. Hope yinz had a Merry Christmas!”

Roethlisberger has been retired for the past three seasons, hanging up his cleats after a 2021 Wild Card loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He finished his career as one of the best quarterbacks of his era, winning two Super Bowls and going to a third. In 249 games, he threw for over 64,000-yards with 418 touchdowns.

For the first half of his career, Roethlisberger became known for being “Backyard Ben.” A never-quit attitude, his size and athleticism allowed him to extend plays, elude defenders, and keep plays going longer than any defense – or offensive line – could reasonably expect. Later in his career, he became an effective pocket passer as his game evolved, though his patented pump fake remained one of the NFL’s best.

Obviously, it’s just a fun video with his sons. But despite what many believe, Roethlisberger’s arm wasn’t the reason why he retired. His biggest physical ailment were his knees, worn out from years of hits, injuries, and scar tissue from surgeries.

After trading away Kenny Pickett, the team has found more success with the 2024 duo of Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. Still, with Fields and Wilson pending free agents, there’s questions over who will start in 2025.

Don’t expect Roethlisberger to coach for the Steelers anytime soon, either. He’s repeatedly dismissed the idea of becoming an NFL coach, repeatedly saying his focus is on spending time with his family.

Roethlisberger’s next NFL stop will be Canton, Ohio, a sure-fire first ballot Hall of Famer once he’s eligible as part of the Class of 2027.