All Of Pittsburgh’s 2023 QBs Threw Touchdowns Today – For Their New Teams

A year ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers were looking for any quarterback capable of throwing a touchdown pass. Combined, Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph threw 13 of them, tied for the second-fewest of any team in football. A year later and all the Steelers’ ex-quarterbacks could do was throw touchdowns. Just for their new teams.

During Sunday’s slate of games, Pickett threw a score for the Philadelphia Eagles, Trubisky for the Buffalo Bills, and Rudolph for the Tennessee Titans.

Pickett earned his first start of the season, replacing the concussed Jalen Hurts. Pickett’s score found WR DeVonta Smith for 22-yards mid-way through the second quarter. A perfectly placed ball to work out of a 3rd and 12 jam.

That Kenny Pickett – DeVonta Smith connection 🎯👀 pic.twitter.com/Dn7voNxy3r — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 29, 2024

Pickett nearly hit Smith for a second near the end of the first half but Smith was tripped up at the 1-yard-line. Pickett snuck the ball over the goal line to end the half. Unfortunately, a nagging rib injury knocked Pickett out of the game in the second half. But it didn’t prevent Philadelphia from dominating the Dallas Cowboys, leading 41-7 late in the fourth quarter.

Rudolph continued to start for the benched/injured Will Levis. Making his fifth start of the season, Rudolph found one-time Steelers’ tight end Nick Vannett for an 8-yard score, wide open leaking out across the field for a walk-in score.

Mason Rudolph to Nick Vannett TD. What in the wide, wide world of sports is going on here? Where are we? What year is it? #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/rVVZ8KPBxp — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 29, 2024

As usual, Rudolph has proved to be a competent quarterback even if he lacks a high ceiling. Pittsburgh’s most productive option of a year ago, Rudolph led the Steelers into the playoffs before being bounced in the Wild Card round. He won’t do the same with the 3-13 Titans this year but has outplayed the wildly inconsistent and mistake-prone Levis. Rudolph couldn’t lead the Titans to victory today, falling to the Jaguars 20-13.

The Buffalo Bills blew the doors off the New York Jets, allowing Trubisky mop-up time in relief of Josh Allen. Trubisky’s lone pass of the day turned into a 69-yard TD to WR Tyrell Shavers, his first career reception. Shavers did most of the work, taking a screen pass, finding a lane, and out-running the Jets’ defense.

"I think we got a QB competition now, Jim! Trubisky is on FIRE." – Tony Romo 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LlTamO7nlW — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 29, 2024

Turning to Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, the Steelers have found their strongest passing game since Ben Roethlisberger retired. Combined, they’ve thrown 20 touchdowns with one regular season game to play, though the passing game has suffered in recent weeks. Especially during George Pickens’ three-game absence.

With ex-Steelers QB Chris Oladokun potentially playing in Week 18, it’s been a good year to be a former Steelers’ quarterback.