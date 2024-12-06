After Suffering Concussion, Calvin Austin III Says He’ll Play Against Browns

Despite being concussed last Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III won’t miss a game. Speaking to reporters Friday, Austin said he expects to play in Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns, per the Trib’s Chris Adamski.

Steelers WR Calvin Austin III says he’s good to play Sunday vs Cleveland — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) December 6, 2024

Austin took two hard shots in the win, the first coming on the Steelers’ initial snap of the game. He briefly left the game but returned. Later, Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt hit him hard on a sideline reception, knocking Austin out of the game for good. Before leaving, he caught his second touchdown in as many weeks, a 23-yard snag down the middle of the field.

Russ delivers a dime to Calvin Austin to tie the game! 📺: #PITvsCIN on CBS/Paramount+

📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/y9BbZQVK1p — NFL (@NFL) December 1, 2024

Calvin Austin has been a key contributor the past two weeks. In the Steelers’ Week 12 loss to the Browns, he caught three passes for 78-yards and a touchdown. Against the Bengals, he had two receptions for 29 yards across just 16 offensive snaps.

On the season, Austin has 22 receptions for 383 yards and four touchdowns. A big-play threat, he’s averaging 17.4-yards per reception. If he had enough receptions to qualify, and he’s just a couple shy, that would rank fifth in the NFL only behind Alec Pierce, Christian Watson, Jameson Williams, and A.J. Brown.

Calvin Austin ranks fifth on the Steelers in receptions, third in yards and is tied for the team lead in touchdowns. He also has a punt-return score, a 73-yard run back against the New York Giants in a primetime matchup, the team’s first such score since 2019.

Overall, Pittsburgh is healthy for Sunday’s game against Cleveland. EDGE Alex Highsmith is also expected to play after missing three games with an ankle sprain. The only question comes with NT Montravius Adams, who has resumed practicing but is still on injured reserve with a knee injury. The Steelers will have until Saturday afternoon to activate him or keep him on IR another week.

Pittsburgh will issue its final injury report later today.