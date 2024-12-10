AFC North Standings: Steelers Build On Division Lead, Bengals Win Wacky One

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to make strides to locking up the AFC North crown for the first time since 2020. With the Baltimore Ravens enjoying a late-season bye, three teams in-division took the field this weekend. Pittsburgh and the Cleveland Browns were the only two to square off this weekend, facing each other in a rematch from Week 12. The Steelers split the season series and avoided being swept for the first time since 1988. The Cincinnati Bengals finished off the week, winning 27-20 against the Dallas Cowboys Monday night.

Here’s the updated AFC North standings through Week 14.

AFC North Standings

1. Pittsburgh Steelers: 10-3

2. Baltimore Ravens: 8-5

3. Cincinnati Bengals: 5-8

4. Cleveland Browns: 3-10

Pittsburgh remains the No. 3 seed. If the season ended today, they would host the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card game.

The Steelers took care of the Browns 27-14 to win their 21st-straight regular season home game against Cleveland. Playing without WR George Pickens, the offense got off to another slow start and struggled to convert on third down. Pittsburgh scored the first points with a Chris Boswell field goal but Cleveland made the initial end zone drip, QB Jameis Winston hitting WR Jerry Jeudy for a 35-yard score on an extended play and throw over the middle. It was the longest touchdown pass Pittsburgh’s allowed all season.

The game turned when NT Keeanu Benton intercepted Winston on an attempted RB screen, setting the Steelers up at the Browns’ 31.

"This is another one Winston's gonna want back" – Jim Nantz Keeanu Benton showing off the athleticism for the @steelers INT pic.twitter.com/36FRtmw6Na — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 8, 2024

RB Najee Harris punched the ball in over goal line for a 1-yard score to put Pittsburgh ahead 10-7. Boswell added his second field goal before the end of the half, a 54-yarder and his 11th from 50-plus yards on the season. He leads the NFL with 36 field goals this season.

Where Boswell shined, Browns K Dustin Hopkins struggled. He missed a pair of field goals from 38 and 43 yards, the latter spoiling a great opening half kick return by Jerome Ford into Steelers’ territory. Russell Wilson threw a pair of second half touchdown passes as the offense came alive, hitting WR Van Jefferson and TE Pat Freiermuth for scores. Wilson finished the game with just 158 yards but his fourth multi-passing touchdown game in seven starts.

TE David Njoku scored for the Browns in the fourth quarter to cut the Steelers lead to 27-14. A fumble by RB Cordarrelle Patterson threatened to make things interesting late but two plays later, CB James Pierre picked off Winston to thwart a comeback. Pierre replaced CB Donte Jackson, who left mid-game with a back injury. A muffed punt by Cleveland PR Kadarius Toney iced the Steelers’ win.

The Bengals and Cowboys closed out the week, the game essentially unable to be flexed because of a special Simpsons telecast. Dallas struck first with QB Cooper Rush hitting WR Ceedee Lamb but Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow threw a pair of first half touchdowns to take a 17-10 lead into intermission. He hit both Chase’s, WR Ja’Marr Chase and RB Chase Brown for red zone scores. On the latter, Brown tight-roped down the left sideline and was initially ruled out of bounds. A Bengals’ challenge overturned the call into a touchdown.

A field goal by new Bengals’ kicker Cade York gave Cincinnati a 17-10 lead at the break.

The Cowboys scored the only points of the third quarter. Opening up the second half, Dallas went eight plays and 70 yards as Rush found WR Brandin Cooks for a short score to tie things up at 17. After Burrow was picked by S Malik Hooker, Cowboys K Brandon Aubrey connected from 47-yards to take the lead on the first play of the fourth quarter. York knotted things up with a 29-yard boot on the Bengals’ following possession.

The two sides traded four-straight punts. With two minutes to go, the Bengals attempted to punt from their own 29-yard line. Rookie punter Ryan Rehkow’s punt was deflected at the line and bounced 10-yards past the line of scrimmage that should’ve given Dallas incredible field position and chance to win the game. But with shades of Leon Lett, Cowboys CB Amani Oruwariye attempted to recover and muff the ball, recovered by the Bengals to give them the ball back and fresh set of downs.

The Cowboys blocks the punt… but it was then touched by a Dallas player… and then recovered by the Bengals 🤯 Chaos. @Bengals ball pic.twitter.com/Uw0l4ebH3v — NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2024

Cincinnati didn’t squander a second chance. Three players later, Burrow hit Chase for a 40-yard touchdown, avoiding tackle and racing into the end zone to go ahead 27-20 with one minute left.

Rush couldn’t lead the Cowboys downfield to tie things. NFL sack-leader Trey Hendrickson picked up number 12.5 on the year and Rush threw incomplete on 4th and 7 in the final seconds to end the game. A visibly upset Micah Parsons walked off the field before the game officially ended.

Pittsburgh will travel to the other side of the state to take on the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday. Cleveland will host the 12-1 Kansas City Chiefs while Baltimore will return to action against the New York Giants. The Bengals will deal with a short week and travel south to play the Tennessee Titans.