Absence Of DeShon Elliott ‘Creates Some Complexities’ Steelers Defense Has Struggled To Solve

Don’t discount DeShon Elliott when discussing the Steelers’ struggles in the absence of key players lately. While George Pickens is the big-ticket name, the defense has struggled without the veteran safety. Arguably their best tackler and an excellent communicator, they have lacked both without him. He has a chance to play this week, and they will need him to get past the Chiefs.

And it isn’t just missing DeShon Elliott, but also what the Steelers have to do to replace him. They don’t have a one-for-one guy, Damontae Kazee the primary fill-in. Instead, they have to make a variety of adjustments, shifting Minkah Fitzpatrick to some of his assignments.

“In some instances, we’re playing some guys in some different spots because of the lack of DeShon Elliott”, HC Mike Tomlin said, via the Steelers’ website. “That creates some complexities to already a complex discussion in terms of the gap integrity and the tackling and the communication around some of those attacks”.

While he didn’t wear the green dot, Elliott as the strong safety is a critical hub of communication. It’s a role he takes very seriously, and in which he does a good job. The Steelers’ rotation at inside linebacker with Elandon Roberts and Payton Wilson arguably makes Elliott’s role even more important. Even if Patrick Queen, with the green dot, is always out there, that’s still variability at a core communication role.

And, of course, the Steelers simply can’t replace his tackling. Ironically, Kazee started off well against the Ravens before reverting back to form. The drop-off from DeShon Elliott to any other defensive back other than Minkah Fitzpatrick in tackling is pretty significant. Still, Tomlin isn’t making excuses for his defense’s issues.

“We should be better this time of year”, the Steelers head coach said of their sloppy play in Elliott’s absence. “I was really displeased with the two red-zone touchdowns, for example, to the tight ends. It’s just too late in the year to have guys running open like that, to be quite honest with you”.

It doesn’t help that the Steelers only have a couple days to prepare for the Chiefs. And it doesn’t help DeShon Elliott get back on the field, either. This is a critical game, as if they lose to Kansas City, they may lose control of the AFC North.

The Steelers signed Elliott this offseason as a free agent. He wasn’t a big-ticket item, but he has had a big impact for them. In 13 games, he has 96 tackles, three for loss, an interception, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. And a whole host of great open-field tackling, which has been critical of the defense. He simplified a lot of things that the Steelers now have to complicate without him, and it shows.