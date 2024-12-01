2024 Week 13 Steelers Vs. Bengals Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

That was quite the wild first half. The Cincinnati Bengals kicked things off with a pick-six on a questionable penalty no-call, and the Steelers responded. They’ve been trading punches ever since. The Steelers had a great finish to the first half to take a 27-21 lead with the ball coming back to the Steelers after halftime.

The Steelers’ offense looks great other than the questionable pick-six. That is probably the story of the game so far after the struggles in recent weeks. This is the type of football they need to be playing as an offense now that we are in December.

Russell Wilson's 257 pass yards are the most in any first half in his career (194 games) pic.twitter.com/oxxd64Z7X9 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 1, 2024

START OF 2ND HALF

1st and 10, Wilson complete to MyCole Pruitt for 18 yards. That is eight eligibles with a reception and not one of them is Mike Williams.

1st and 10, Najee Harris off left tackle for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, Wilson complete to Pickens for 36 yards. He was called for unsportsmanlike because he signaled a gun. It didn’t eject him because it wasn’t directed at the other team.

1st and 10, Harris left end for a loss of 3. 2nd and 13, Wilson scrambled for 5 yards. Timeout called by the Steelers. 3rd and 8, a short completion. The field goal was blocked.

1st and 10, Brown up the middle for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, Burrow scrambled for 1 yard. 3rd and 6, Burrow somehow got rid of the ball complete to Hudson to convert.

1st and 10, Brown off left end for 2 yards. 2nd and 8, Burrow sacked by Cam Heyward for a loss of 8. 3rd and 16, false start. 3rd and 21, complete to Higgins for 31 yards.

1st and 10, Brown up the middle for 2 yards. 2nd and 8, complete to Mike Gesicki for 20 yards.

1st and 10, incomplete to Higgins. 2nd and 10, complete to Gesicki for 4 yards. 3rd and 6, Burrow sacked by T.J. Watt and Keeanu Benton. The field goal is good. 27-24 Steelers.

Calvin Austin III is now ruled out with a head injury. I would assume he got concussed on that massive hit at the end of the first half.

Austin OUT with a head injury @KDKA — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) December 1, 2024

The kickoff bounced in the landing zone and into the end zone so the touchback is at the 20.

1st and 10, Harris off left tackle for 3 yards. Too many men on the field for the Bengals. 2nd and 2, Harris off left end for 20 yards. Multiple cuts and great blocking down the field.

1st and 10, Wilson sacked for a loss of 0. He slid to prevent getting hit. 2nd and 10, Wilson complete to Ben Skowronek for 22.

1st and 10, Harris up the middle for 5 yards. 2nd and 5, Wilson complete to Freiermuth for 25 yards and a touchdown. 34-24 Steelers.