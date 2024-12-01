2024 Week 13 Steelers Vs. Bengals Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to avoid a loss streak in December for the second year in a row while the Cincinnati Bengals are playing to keep their playoff hopes alive. Both teams have plenty of reasons to play hard, and as we learned once again last week, the AFC North is always unpredictable.

Joe Burrow is having an excellent season at or near the top of the league in multiple major passing statistics. If not for his team’s 4-7 record, he would probably be an MVP candidate. Their offense runs through him with no real rushing attack to speak of.

The Steelers will be looking to bust their offensive slump against the Bengals, who have allowed a lot of points this season. Russell Wilson and the red-zone offense have struggled, but the Bengals are the No. 31 red-zone defense in the league, with 70.59 percent of drives ending in the end zone. Could this finally be the week that Mike Williams gets involved with still just one target through three games?

If you have never joined us for a game thread, welcome! Refresh this page throughout the game for live updates, video highlights, injury news, and more. Also, check out the comment section at the bottom of the page to join the discussion.

Steelers’ Inactive Players

QB Kyle Allen (3rd QB)

OLB Alex Highsmith

WR Scotty Miller

G Max Scharping

RB Jonathan Ward

Bengals’ Inactive Players

WR Charlie Jones

WR Trenton Irwin

LB Logan Wilson

TE Tanner McLachlan

DT Sheldon Rankins

Alex Highsmith will miss this game after being labeled doubtful on Friday. He should be back next game against the Cleveland Browns.