2024 NFL Turnover Differentials Through Week 14

The Pittsburgh Steelers fared well through the four-straight AFC North matchups, going 3-1 in that stretch, and sit at a strong 10-3 with four remaining games. A huge reason is their philosophy of extreme importance in taking care of the football on offense and turning it over on defense.

Today, I’ll look at and provide turnover differential data, which is takeaways (defensive turnovers) – giveaways (offensive turnovers) through Week 14:

Pittsburgh ties for the top mark in the NFL with a plus 17 turnover differential with the Buffalo Bills, each with a 10-3 record. The two teams are far and away the best in this stat, with the third place Los Angeles Chargers sitting at 11. Impressive fact for Pittsburgh.

With sights on the Steelers next matchup, we see a substantial edge on the Philadelphia Eagles, who have a plus four differential, but still ties for a respectable ninth rank. This component of play likely will be paramount to hopeful victory, against a solid team that is 11-2, on a heater with the longest current win streak in the NFL at nine games.

Let’s dive deeper, looking at giveaways (offense) and takeaways (defense):

What stands out immediately is the Pittsburgh Steelers leading the NFL with 28 takeaways on defense. DB Coach Grady Brown heads the teams “takeaway culture,” getting great results. This includes 15 interceptions (third), and a league-best 23 fumbles.

CB Donte Jackson leads the team with five interceptions. Beanie Bishop Jr. is the other with multiple (three), and nine players have at least one. A notable addition last week was DL Keeanu Benton, making a stellar play anticipating a screen and undercutting it for an impressive pick and rumble for additional yards as well.

EDGE T.J. Watt leads the team and the league with five forced fumbles. He has also recovered two, which ties with several players for second, wow. Nick Herbig has provided this splash admirably, with four forced fumbles (T-second in NFL), and a FR as well. Not one, but two players dominating this stat is huge. S DeShon Elliott also has two FF, and LBs Patrick Queen and Elandon Roberts have one each.

Pittsburgh is also very good at limiting turnovers on offense, with only 11 giveaways, which ties for sixth league-wide with the Eagles, their next opponent. Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts has thrown five INTs, tied for seventh-best (min. 200 dropbacks). Steeler Russell Wilson has thrown only three (T-2nd), but an asterisk with less games played. Justin Fields was also good taking care of the ball the first six games, with only one pick.

Interceptions could be harder to come by, but fumbles could be a big component of this game. Hurts ties for the fourth-most fumbles in the NFL, facing Watt and company who are excellent at punching it out. RB Saquon Barkley also has two, most recently in Week 13 from both players.

In comparison, the Steelers have 11 fumbles on the year, which is a lot, but six came from Fields. Wilson has two (most recent was Week 12), and one each from WR George Pickens (Week Four), RBs Jaylen Warren (Week 10), and Cordarrelle Patterson last game. Low quantity, including none from RB Najee Harris impressively, but all five went for turnovers and since Week Eight. Hopefully none in Week 15, but be ready to pounce if so.

Calling for more FF/FR from Pittsburgh’s defense against a Philadelphia offense that has coughed it up. Most optimistically making a house call as LB Payton Wilson recently did Week 13 off a Herbig FF. Hopefully things transpire this way on Sunday.