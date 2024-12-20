2024 Bowl Game Preview (Playoff Games): Complete 2025 NFL Draft Scouting Guide

Heading into the college bowl season, we will be highlighting several of the top prospects who project to be sought after in the 2025 NFL Draft. In this edition, we will be highlighting several prospects you need to watch for in the College Football Playoff.
INDIANA EDGE MIKAIL KAMARA & NOTRE DAME CB BENJAMIN MORRSION (DEC. 20)
For the Hoosiers in this battle for the state of Indiana, be sure to keep an eye on EDGE No. 6 Mikail Kamara. The 6-1, 265-pounder is a short but dynamic pass rusher who does a great job whipping opposing offensive tackles on his way to the quarterback. He has 10 sacks and two forced fumbles on the year.
Other prospects to watch for Indiana include QB No. 9 Kurtis Rourke, DL No. 8 C.J. West, LB No. 2 Jailin Walker, and WR No. 13 Elijah Sarratt.
For the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame, be sure to watch CB No. 2 Benjamin Morrison, who lit up college football as soon as he stepped foot onto the field as a true freshman, logging six interceptions (one returned for a touchdown). Morrison has no picks so far in 2024, but the 6-0, 190-pound junior is a physical coverage defender that competes at the catch point and brings the right mentality as a run defender and is considered a fringe Day 1 prospect.
Other names to watch for Notre Dame include DL No. 99 Rylie Mills who fits what the Pittsburgh Steelers look for in a 3-4 defensive lineman, S No. 0 Xavier Watts who is a ballhawk on the backend, DL No. 56 Howard Cross III, QB No. 13 Riley Leonard, TE No. 88 Mitchell Evans, and OL No. 78 Pat Coogan.
PENN STATE EDGE ABDUL CARTER AND TE TYLER WARREN (DEC. 21)
The Penn State Nittany Lions face off against the SMU Mustangs, but when you look at both rosters, Penn State far outweighs SMU when it comes to NFL talent. The top prospect for the Nittany Lions is EDGE No. 11 Abdul Carter, who has racked up 60 total tackles, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three pass deflections on the year. The 6-3, 259-pound junior is considered the top pass rusher in this class and is following in the footsteps of Micah Parsons to be a top 10 pick.
TE No. 44 Tyler Warren has put together a strong breakout season as the 6-6, 257-pound senior has caught 88 passes for 1,062 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for 191 yards on 23 carries with four rushing scores. Warren is a great athlete who can win over the middle of the field and in the red zone. He can even take direct snaps and operate as a wildcat quarterback. He is primed to be the top tight end off the board come April.
Other prospects to watch for Penn State include S No. 2 Kevin Winston Jr., RB No. 10 Nick Singleton, EDGE No. 33 Dani Dennis-Sutton, OL No. 66 Drew Shelton, and S No. 1 Jaylen Reed.
For the SMU Mustangs, the top guy to watch is RB No. 1 Brashard Smith, who is the top weapon in the Mustangs’ offensive attack. The 5-10, 196-pound senior is a big play threat with the ball in his hands, having toted the rock 217 times for 1,270 yards (5.9 YPC) and 14 touchdowns this season while also catching 35 passes for 303 yards and four scores. Smith has a receiving background and will split out wide as a traditional receiver against defensive backs. He has good vision and burst as a runner too, making him a legit threat in all phases of the game and a target for NFL scouts to watch.
Other prospects for SMU include EDGE No. 5 Elijah Roberts and TE No. 82 RJ Maryland.
TEXAS DB JAHDEE BARRON AND CLEMSON LB BARRETT CARTER (DEC 21)
For Texas, you need to watch CB No. 7 Jahdee Barron. The former safety moved to cornerback this season, and the move has proven to be fruitful for Barron, who has 47 total tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery, nine pass deflections, and five interceptions on the year. The 5-11, 200-pound redshirt senior has been around the football all season for the Longhorns, using his instincts and movement skills in coverage to deflect passes and make splash plays.