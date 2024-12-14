2024 Bowl Game Preview (Non-Playoff Games): Complete 2025 NFL Draft Scouting Guide 

Heading into the college bowl season, we will be highlighting several of the top prospects who project to be sought after in the 2025 NFL Draft. In this edition, we will be highlighting several prospects you need to watch for in the non-playoff bowl games.

WEST VIRGINIA OT WYATT MILUM (FRISCO BOWL DEC. 17)

Plenty of the top prospects that have a chance to get selected high in the draft opt out every year during bowl season, but West Virginia OT No. 74 Wyatt Milum has been committed to finishing the season strong and playing in the team’s bowl game against Memphis. Milum has ideal size and length for the position, standing 6-6, 312 pounds and has been a starter along the offensive line since his true freshman season back in 2021.

He has experience starting at both tackle spots and is a proven run blocker with the potential to grow into a quality NFL pass blocker. Being named the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year and First-Team All-Big 12 this season, Milum is considered a fringe first-round pick who can become a starter on an NFL offensive line for a long time.

UNLV WR RICKY WHITE & S JALEN CATALON (LA BOWL DEC. 18)

The Rebels of UNLV had a great season in 2024 and S No. 1 Jalen Catalon as well as WR No. 11 Ricky White were a big part of the team’s success on either side of the football. White followed up a 1,400-yard performance in 2023 with another standout performance in 2024, posting 79 receptions for 1,041 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s a force to be reckoned with after the catch, having the jets as well as the quickness to take it to the house.

Catalon is a 5-11, 205-pound senior who had a resurgent season for the Rebels, racking up 89 total tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, three pass deflections, and five interceptions with one going back for a score.

SAN JOSE STATE WR NICK NASH (HAWAI’I BOWL DEC. 24)

San Jose State WR No. 3 Nick Nash started out his college career as a quarterback, but the 6-3, 195-pound senior switched to wide receiver and the move proved to be great for his playing time as well as his draft stock. After posting 728 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023, Nash exploded in 2024 to the tune of 104 receptions for 1,382 yards and 16 touchdowns, giving the Spartans a sure-handed possession receiver that can win combative catches over the middle of the field and in the red zone.

RUTGERS RB KYLE MONANGAI & KANSAS STATE RB DJ GIDDENS (RATE BOWL DEC. 26)

A pair of NFL hopeful running backs will share the field the day after Christmas in the Rate Bowl as Rutgers RB No. 5 Kyle Monangai and Kansas State RB No. 31 DJ Giddens both look to end their seasons with a bang. Monangai has rushed for back-to-back 1,200-plus yard seasons for Rutgers, having a short, stocky frame with good contact balance to bounce off would-be tacklers.

Giddens also has crossed the 1,200-yard mark for the second season in a row, carrying the rock 205 times for a whopping 1,343 yards (6.6 YPC) and seven rushing touchdowns. Unlike Monangai, Giddens is more of a proven pass catcher, having 21 receptions for 258 yards and a touchdown in 2024 alone.

BOWLING GREEN TE HAROLD FANNIN JR. (68 VENTURES BOWL DEC. 26)

The Bowling Green Falcons may have the best tight end in the country as No. 0 Harold Fannin Jr. rewrote the record books at the position this season, catching 100 passes for 1,342 yards and nine touchdowns while carrying the rock eight times for 57 yards and a score. The 6-4, 230-pound junior is a Canton, OH native and is a handful for opposing defenses, having the size and strength to routinely beat opposing defensive backs, but also the athleticism and speed to be difficult to cover for linebackers.

ARKANSAS DL LANDON JACKSON (LIBERTY BOWL DEC. 27)

The Arkansas Razorbacks have one of the best defensive linemen in the country in DL No. 40 Landon Jackson. The 6-7, 280-pound senior is a handful for opposing offensive linemen, having the size, length, and athleticism to win both around the edge as a pass rusher and to stack and shed blocks against the run. Jackson projects as a base 4-3 defensive end in the league but could gain weight and kick inside or standup as well as a true outsider rusher.

TEXAS A&M EDGE NIC SCOURTON (LAS VEGAS BOWL DEC. 27)

EDGE No. 11 Nic Scourton stands 6-4, 285-pounds and is a menace of a man, having transferred from Purdue this past season, where he recorded 10 sacks, and has posted five this season in the SEC. Scourton is a strong, powerful pass rusher who can set the tone on the edge against the run as well. He’s probably more of an edge rusher than an interior defender. Still, he has the size to kick inside on sub packages while also being able to stand up on the edge and give opposing offensive tackles fits as well.

NORTH CAROLINA RB OMARION HAMPTON (FENWAY BOWL DEC. 28)

RB No. 28 Omarion Hampton is a 6-0, 220-pound junior displays power running between the tackles, as well as the burst to rip off long gains when he got into the second level of the defense. During the 2024 season, Hampton carried the ball 281 times for 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns along with 38 receptions for 373 yards and two scores. He has the size and skill set to carry the load at the NFL level, being a projected Day 2 pick should he decide to play in this game.

TCU WR SAVION WILLIAMS (NEW MEXICO BOWL DEC. 28)

When TCU takes on Louisiana in the New Mexico Bowl, be sure to watch WR No. 3 Savion Williams. Williams is a physical freak, checking in at 6-5, 225 pounds with good play speed to stretch the field and the leaping ability to make catches in the red zone and in traffic. Williams is also dangerous with the ball in his hands, having the juice and movement skills to shake defenders in the open field.

MIAMI QB CAM WARD & IOWA STATE WR JAYDEN HIGGINS (POP-TARTS BOWL DEC. 28)

QB No. 1 Cam Ward is considered by many to be a top five prospect in this draft class and one of the favorites to be the first quarterback off the board, enjoying a fantastic season with the Miami Hurricanes in 2024 where he threw for 4,123 yards and 36 touchdowns to just seven interceptions while completing 67.4% of his passes.

WR No. 9 Jayden Higgins had a great season as the go-to receiver for Iowa State, catching 87 passes for 1,183 yards and nine touchdowns. The 6-4, 215-pound senior has great size to be a downfield/red zone threat in the league, making for a reliable possession receiver in the middle rounds.

NC STATE OT ANTHONY BELTON (MILITARY BOWL DEC. 28)

When NC State takes the field against East Carolina in the Military Bowl, be sure to watch OT No. 74 Anthony Belton. The 6-6, 336-pound blocker has tremendous size and good length for the position, being a strong run blocker that has developed as a pass protector during his time with the Wolfpack.

COLOARDO QB SHEDEUR SANDERS & WR/CB TRAVIS HUNTER (ALAMO BOWL DEC. 28)

It remains to be seen if Colorado’s top draft prospects decide to opt out of the Alamo Bowl against BYU, but QB No. 2 Shedeur Sanders and WR/CB No. 12 Travis Hunter are two likely top 10 picks on the same team. Sanders threw for 3,926 yard and 35 touchdowns to eight interceptions while chipping in another four rushing scores on the ground, having the poise and playmaking savvy to potentially become a franchise quarterback. Hunter is a legit two-way player that is in-line for the Heisman Trophy after catching 92 passes for 1,152 yards and 11 touchdowns while intercepting four passes on defense.

MARSHALL EDGE MIKE GREEN (INDEPENDENCE BOWL DEC. 28)

The Marshall Thundering Herd have quite the pass rusher in EDGE No. 15 Mike Green who will tee off against Army in the Independence Bowl. The 6-4, 248-pound Green has a whopping 17 sacks this season and three forced fumbles, enjoying a breakout season as a likely Day 2 pick.

IOWA RB KALEB JOHNSON & MISSOURI WR LUTHER BURDEN III (MUSIC CITY BOWL DEC. 30)

If it weren’t for Ashton Jeanty, Iowa RB No. 2 Kaleb Johnson would have a strong case for the Doak Walker Award this year. The 6-0, 225-pound junior has carried the ball 240 times for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns while chipping in another 22 catches for 188 yards and two scores as a likely Day 2 pick.

WR No. 3 Luther Burden III has had a down season compared to his 2023 numbers, but the 5-11, 208-pound junior is still a quality prospect getting Round 1 consideration, having the speed, quickness, and hands to make him a dangerous receiver down the field and after the catch.

MICHIGAN DL MASON GRAHAM & ALABAMA QB JALEN MILROE (RELIAQUEST BOWL DEC. 31)

Michigan has several top prospects that will be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft, but DL No. 55 Mason Graham is among the top of that list. The The 6-3, 320-pound junior is considered to be the top interior defensive lineman in the class, having the size to plug the middle against the run but also the athleticism and quickness to be an effective pass rusher.

Alabama has a host of draft prospects on their roster, but QB No. 4 Jalen Milroe headlines that group. The 6-2, 225-pond junior threw for just 2,652 yards and 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, but he tore apart opposing defenses on the ground with his legs, carrying the ball 152 times for 719 yards and 20 touchdowns. We will see if Milroe decides to go back to school to improve his draft stock or will declare for the draft.

Other Alabama players to watch in this game include OG No. 52 Tyler Booker, LB No. 11 Jihaad Campbell, DL No. 22 LT Overton, LB No. 0 Deontae Lawson, and S No. 13 Malachi Moore.

LOUISVILLE DL ASHTON GILLOTTE (SUN BOWL DEC. 31)

When the Louisville Cardinals face the Washington Huskies in the Sun Bowl, keep an eye on DL No. 9 Ashton Gillotte. The 6-3, 275-pound senior has had a disappointing season on the stat sheet (4.5 sacks) compared to last season (11 sacks), but Gillotte has still been a disruptive force on the edge that creates pressure consistently on opposing quarterbacks.

SOUTH CAROLINA DL T.J. SANDERS & ILLINOIS LB GABE JACAS (CITRUS BOWL DEC. 31)

For the South Carolina Gamecocks, DL No. 90 T.J. Sanders is a name to watch against Illinois in the Citrus Bowl. Sanders stands 6-4, 290-pounds and has 49 total stops and four sacks on the season. Sanders has the size and strength to project as a stout run defender at the next level, and the flashes as a pass rusher are helping his case to be a more well-rounded contributor at the next level.

For Illinois LB No. 17 Gabe Jacas is a disruptive player that has been flying under the radar. The 6-3, 275-pound junior has eight sacks on the season along with three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and 66 total tackles, being a strong presence to set the edge against the run as well as having the pursuit to defeat opposing blockers on his path to the quarterback.

LSU OT WILL CAMPBELL (TEXAS BOWL DEC. 31)

There are many LSU Tigers that will look to head to the NFL this spring, but OT No. 66 Will Campbell sits atop that list. The 6-6, 323-pound junior is the current favorite to be OT1 in this draft class, having the size, length, athleticism and pedigree to become a premier blindside protector at the next level. He plays under control in pass protection, doing a good job of syncing his hands and feet to stop pass rushers in their tracks. He also is a capable run blocker that plays with a lot of effort to create a push upfront.

Along with Campbell, others Tigers you should watch include OT No. 52 Emery Jones Jr. EDGE No. 4 Bradyn Swinson, WR No. 2 Kyren Lacy, CB No. 14 Zy Alexander, and TE No. 86 Mason Taylor.

OLE MISS DL WALTER NOLEN (GATOR BOWL JAN. 2)

For the Rebels, there are plenty of draftable prospects, but the man you need to watch is DL No. 2 Walter Nolen. The 6-3, 305-pound junior has the size, strength, and length you want in an interior defender, being a highly-touted recruit coming out of high school. He finished the season strong with 48 total tackle and 6.5 sacks, but his ceiling is so much higher if he can play with more consistency from a snap-to-snap basis.

Along with Nolen, other prospects to watch for the Rebels include WR No. 9 Tre Harris, EDGE No. 1 Princely Umanmielen, CB No. 9 Trey Amos, DL No. 15 Jared Ivey, and QB no. 2 Jaxson Dart.

MINNESOTA OT AIREONTAE ERSERY (DUKE’S MAYO BOWL JAN. 3)

When the Minnesota Golden Gophers take on Virginia Tech in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, be sure to watch OT No. 69 Aireontae Ersery. The 6-6, 330-pound senior is a brute of a man and is built for manning the trenches. He has the size and strength to displace defenders as a run blocker as well as the length and the foot quickness you want in a quality pass protector. He’s a projected first round pick by many draft experts, and his size and skill set should make him sought after come the pre-draft process.