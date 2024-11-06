Zach Frazier Confirms He’ll Play Against Commanders, Says Injured Ankle ‘Felt Good’ In Practice

When center Zach Frazier went down in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders, he feared the worst. For a player whose final college game was cut short by a broken leg, it’s hard not to jump to the most pessimistic outcome. But that injury may have actually helped Frazier avoid a serious one this time around. Returning to practice, he’s confident he’ll be in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting lineup Sunday against Washington.

“Yeah, yeah,” Frazier said via the team website when asked if he anticipates playing against the Commanders.

Frazier’s leg was rolled up on in Week 6 versus the Las Vegas Raiders. At first glance, the injury looked potentially serious. Anything broken would’ve likely cost him the rest of the regular season, Frazier joining first-round OT Troy Fautanu on injured reserve.

The exact nature of the injury was never disclosed but it appears to have been a sprain. Sitting out through the Steelers’ bye, Frazier returned to practice in full on Wednesday, knocking off the rust and testing his ankle for the first time. So far, so good.

“Just trusting it again. I kinda tested it out today. Had some people bull rush me just to feel it,” he said. “I just needed to feel it and it felt good today.”

He likely used the “hop step” to defend the bull rush, a technique taught by OL Coach Pat Meyer where a lineman leaves both feet and “hops” backward, giving ground to re-anchor and stall out a bull or power rush. If his ankle can handle that, it’s the surest sign he’s back to 100 percent.

Ryan McCollum held his own during Frazier’s two-game absence. But before the injury, Frazier was playing like one of the best centers in football, rookie or not. He’ll be a welcomed sight to a lineup that’s dealt with several o-line injuries that teammates haven’t been able to quickly come back from.

Frazier will be greeted by a couple of high-end draft picks in the middle of the Commanders’ defense. Daron Payne is a former first-rounder and an underrated defensive tackle while rookie Johnny Newton was taken in the second round. He’s played his best football recently, recording nine tackles, four QB hits, and his first NFL sack over the past two weeks. There’s also former second rounder Phil Mathis, who sees rotational snaps along the defensive line. Frazier will have to be up to the challenge but based on his play before the injury, he’s willing to meet it head on with his two healthy ankles.