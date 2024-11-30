Zach Frazier and Beanie Bishop Jr. Listed In The 33rd Team’s Top Rookie Ranking

Something that Pittsburgh Steelers general manager (GM) has done well so far three seasons into his tenure as GM for Pittsburgh is draft well. Players like CB Joey Porter Jr., TE Darnell Washington, DT Keeanu Benton, and OLB Nick Herbig from his first draft class last year, and this year he has also hit on players like C Zach Frazier, LB Payton Wilson, OG Mason McCormick and undrafted free agent Beanie Bishop Jr..

Former GM, and current contributor of The 33rd Team, Jeff Diamond listed his top 14 rookies this year, and two Steelers were listed. Frazier came in at 11, who Diamond lauded for being a player in a position of need for Pittsburgh and coming in and playing really well.

“Frazier is a second-round pick (No. 51 overall) who filled a big need at center for the Steelers this season and has been one of the league’s best at the position for the AFC North leaders,” wrote Diamond. “He also has the versatility to play guard…He’s been an excellent pass protector for Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, with only one sack allowed. He’s also helped lead Pittsburgh’s rushing attack, which ranks eighth. And he’s a smart player who has only been penalized once this season.”

Frazier has been a blessing for Pittsburgh. He has had such an impact on this offensive line that he has already been compared to legendary C Maurkice Pouncey. There is a long way to go before we can seriously entertain Frazier in Pouncey conversations, but the Steelers haven’t had a rookie center play so well since, rookie Pouncey.

As Diamond mentioned, he has been penalized only once and has only allowed one sack. For a rookie he is holding it down and his strong play has helped allow QB Russell Wilson to hit big plays on offense as Frazier is providing him with time to survey the field.

The second Steeler rookie to make the list is undrafted free agent DB Beanie Bishop Jr.

“I think it’s great to see players who get passed up in the draft emerge as NFL rookie starters,” wrote Diamond. “I always want to include such a player among my list of draft steals, and Bishop is that player for me this year…Kudos to the Steelers for signing him and utilizing him as the starter at nickel corner on the league’s ninth-ranked defense, and he has helped lead the team to an 8-3 start. Bishop has rewarded Mike Tomlin and the Steelers with three interceptions, six passes defensed, 34 tackles, and a half-sack.”

Bishop was a training camp darling for the Steelers this summer as he immediately was placed as Pittsburgh starting slot cornerback. This caught many people by surprise, but given Pittsburgh not doing much to address the position this offseason it tracked.

While Bishop had his struggles early, he has begun settling into his role and is not letting DB Cameron Sutton take the starting slot corner position away from him. Bishop has a huge game in Week Seven against the New York Jets where he picked off two passes, changing the game for the Steelers.

Khan was tasked with retooling the Steelers when former GM Kevin Colbert stepped down. In his first two drafts he’s done a good job finding talent both in it and out of it. Frazier and Bishop are both A+ picks/signings for Khan and Pittsburgh so far and are deserving to be listed among the top rookies of the 2024 season.