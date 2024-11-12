‘You Know I Don’t Care:’ Mike Tomlin Not Concerned With How Steelers’ Schedule Shakes Out

When the NFL schedule was released earlier this year, fans were rightly frustrated that the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t play any of their divisional games until late in the season. The Steelers’ second half looked brutal. However, through 10 weeks of play, suddenly it looks a little less daunting. Still, those AFC North games are usually incredibly physical. It might be taxing to have all of them placed so closely together down the stretch. Mike Tomlin isn’t worried about any of that though.

“You know I don’t care,” Tomlin said Tuesday via the team’s YouTube channel. “I’ll play them whenever they schedule us. We got no control over the schedule. Our goal is to beat everybody. Specifically, week to week, we get singularly focused on this week’s opponent. I’d be making it up if I told you I cared about the schedule or when we face people. I don’t.”

Tomlin doesn’t seem to care, and his response came after a question about whether playing AFC North games later in the season actually benefitted the Steelers given the early-season injuries to QB Russell Wilson and along the offensive line. But it is true that the second half of the Steelers’ schedule includes some more daunting opponents. Outside of all six divisional games, the Steelers also play the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles aren’t dominant, but they’re still one of the better teams in the league. Nothing more needs to be said about the Chiefs, who are the NFL’s last undefeated team this year. Don’t count out the Cincinnati Bengals or Cleveland Browns as tough opponents either.

There is nothing the Steelers can do about when they face teams, so Tomlin is correct to not worry about it. It is what it is, and all he can do is make sure his team is prepared for every challenge. The real issue is the lack of rest the Steelers will get in the coming weeks.

Once the Steelers hit Week 15, they’ll likely face their biggest test of the year. It isn’t about whom they play, but when they play them. In the span of 10 days, the Steelers will play three games. They’ll face the Eagles in Week 15, get to rest for six days before they play the Ravens and then quickly turn around and play the Chiefs after only four days.

That’s the aspect of their schedule that might matter more than who they’re playing. If they had a more normal schedule, there would likely be few issues with the Steelers playing all of their divisional games down the stretch. However, the lack of rest at that point in the year might feel draining.

Tomlin is viewed as one of the best coaches in the league for a reason though. To this point, he’s coached the Steelers to the top of the AFC North. Not many people believed they would look this good. Despite all the factors working against him, Tomlin will likely have the Steelers as prepared as they can be for their late-season push. At this point, he’s earned that trust.