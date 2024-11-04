‘You Cover Me, I’m Gonna Go Make Plays:’ Batch Expects Minkah Fitzpatrick To Have Bigger Impact Rest Of Season

Pittsburgh Steelers fans expect S Minkah Fitzpatrick to turn in highlight-reel plays with regularity. After all, he has had 17 interceptions since the Steelers acquired him from the Miami Dolphins after two games of the 2019 season. But the reality is that he hasn’t had an interception since the 2022 season when he led the league with six of them. He failed to record an interception in 10 games last year and through eight games this year.

A big part of the lack of production in 2023 was the issues at the safety position opposite Fitzpatrick. There was a litany of injuries at the position which forced Fitzpatrick to play in spots on the field where he had less opportunity to make splash plays. That’s part of why the Steelers signed S DeShon Elliott in free agency. But the impact hasn’t come yet.

So what’s going on with Fitzpatrick in the Steelers’ defensive backfield?

“I think this year is a little bit different from the past,” former Steelers QB Charlie Batch said when he joined Randy Baumann and the DVE Morning Show on Monday. “I think he’s battled some injuries before, but here he is right now, essentially three new people in the secondary. So when you’re working with three new people, that nonverbal communication when that eye contact like ‘Hey, I see something’ you give him the wink, cover me. And he goes out there and make the plays like we’re essentially accustomed to. He isn’t as confident right now to make sure that those guys are gonna support him in that manner. So he’s not taking those chances.”

Steelers fans are not accustomed to Fitzpatrick missing on the stat sheet when it comes to turnovers. But somehow, the Steelers are 6-2 with one of the best defenses in the league in terms of points allowed. Fitzpatrick’s lack of takeaways isn’t hurting them. The Steelers’ defense has forced 15 turnovers through eight games, fourth-most in the league.

And there’s no question DeShon Elliott has been an impact player for the Steelers. So perhaps Batch is right. Maybe Minkah Fitzpatrick is simply playing cautiously to prevent big plays as guys like Elliott and cornerbacks Donte Jackson and Beanie Bishop Jr. get more comfortable.

Bishop has certainly appeared to have gotten comfortable with playing in the NFL in the weeks leading up to the bye. He’s tied for the team lead with three interceptions. And all three of those interceptions came in the Steelers’ two games before the bye week.

Oh, and the player Bishop’s tied with for the team lead? None other than Donte Jackson. So both new corners are making an impact early in their Steelers tenure. And Batch thinks that will help Fitzpatrick over the second half of the season.

“Do I expect that to happen more in the second half of the year? Absolutely,” Batch said. “Because you now have a sample of work that you can now go back and say, ‘Hey, when I see this, you cover me, I’m gonna go make plays.’ So I think that is gonna change here in the second half of the year.”

One important factor in this whole discussion is completely out of Fitzpatrick’s control. Steelers LS Christian Kuntz said that quarterbacks are simply unwilling to challenge Fitzpatrick. But he’s still playing an important role for the Steelers. So even the lack of stats isn’t causing the Steelers to doubt their superstar safety.

So take trade speculation about Minkah Fitzpatrick with a large grain of salt. A move like that would not help the Steelers improve this season at all.