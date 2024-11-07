‘Would Never Say Some Stupid Shit Like That’: Cam Heyward Respectful Of Commanders’ ‘College Offense’

Early in HC Dan Quinn’s Washington tenure, the Commanders’ offense has been very productive, leaning into the strengths of rookie QB Jayden Daniels under coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, leading to a great first half of the season in D.C.
Daniels is stealing the show as a passer and a runner, quickly becoming one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL. But it’s not just Daniels. The run game with Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler is very good, and weapons like Terry McLaurin, Zach Ertz and Noah Brown are thriving on the year.
There are some gimmicks within Washington’s offense designed for easy completions and chunk plays, but it’s a full-on dominant offense, one that will provide the Pittsburgh Steelers with a significant challenge Sunday.
Just don’t call it a college offense like Cincinnati Bengals’ cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt did entering Week 3 before getting torched in primetime by the Commanders.
During the latest episode of his “Not Just Football with Cam Heyward” podcast, Steelers captain Cameron Heyward gave the Commanders’ offense the respect it deserves while also taking a bit of a shot at Taylor-Britt without invoking his name.
“I would never say some stupid shit like that,” the veteran defensive lineman said when asked if the Commanders were a college offense, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “But man, I think when you look at them, like, you respect that offense, man. You respect what they’re doing. Zach Ertz is playing big. They got pieces that man, you gotta respect who you’re playing. Calling ’em a college offense, I think that’s not doing your homework. I think that’s just…someone said it and you ran with it, but man, college offense or not, they’re taking care of the ball and they’re scoring touchdowns.
“I think they have like 13 punts on the seasons. So, it comes down to us getting off the field and trying to turn over this guy.”
It was a silly comment back in Week 3 from Taylor-Britt, and football karma played out. Taylor-Britt had an awful night against the Commanders and was beat for the game-winning touchdown by McLaurin on a go-ball from Daniels.
Since then, the Commanders have gone 5-1 to get to 7-2 on the season. Their only losses are to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baltimore Ravens, two very good teams. They’ve beaten the New York Giants twice, blown out the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers, and picked up hard-fought wins over the Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals.
That “college offense” is generating the third-most yards per game (392.0) in the NFL, including 228.1 passing yards per game, and the third-best rushing yards per game at 163.9. On top of all that, the Commanders are scoring the third-most points per game at 29.2.
The offensive numbers are impressive, but it’s what they’re not doing that makes it even better. They’re not turning the football over — just three on the season (two INTs, one fumble) — and they’re not ending drives with punts…. They’ve punted just nine times, which is the fewest in the NFL, tied with the Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys.
“That offense is pretty special. They don’t turn the ball over a lot. I think they have like, what, three or four turnovers? Having Brian Robinson, having Austin Eckler, Jeremy [Mc]Nichols, and then having a big receiver in Terry McLaurin, that alleviates a lot of stress,” Heyward said. “But you can’t take away anything from what Jayden Daniels is doing right now. Successful in college, came in doing the same thing. It’s with throwing, running, he knows how to make it happen. And I think the thing that really sticks out is just his poise in the pocket.
“He doesn’t give up on plays but doesn’t turn the ball over a lot. Not a lot of fumbles, and it’s just allowing them to stay on the field, stay in rhythm. And their defense has been pretty opportunistic because of it as well.”
It’s a pretty special offense, without a doubt. It all starts with Daniels, too. He’s been spectacular this season and has carried over his success from college, where he won the Heisman Trophy in 2023, to the NFL. He’s a shoo-in for the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year, and finds himself in the MVP conversation, too.
Not bad for a guy supposedly playing in a college offense.
The Steelers will have their hands full on Sunday.
