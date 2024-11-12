Would Cameron Sutton Start If Steelers’ Donte Jackson Misses Time Due To Injury?

Would Cameron Sutton start in Donte Jackson’s place if he misses time?

The Pittsburgh Steelers got CB Cameron Sutton back on the field this week, and with Donte Jackson banged up, he could play an even bigger role. Jackson exited Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury. If he misses time, the Steelers will have a decision to make about who replaces him.

Currently, James Pierre is the top outside reserve, but that is a temporary status. Prior to his injury, Cory Trice Jr. held that role, but it is not clear when he will return. While the Steelers brought back Sutton primarily to play in the slot, he has started on the outside in this system before.

The beauty of Cameron Sutton, of course, is the fact that the Steelers can play him anywhere in the secondary. He may have had a rough go of it in Detroit last year, but Pittsburgh understands how better to play to his strengths and weaknesses.

The only question is whether the Steelers view him as an outside cornerback right now and better than their alternatives. If Jackson does sit out, they will have a whole week to prepare somebody else. And that somebody else, like Sutton, could be different than an in-game injury fill-in.

The Steelers bore the PR storm of signing Cameron Sutton after his domestic violence arrest in part because they believed he can help them on the football field. Say what you will about that decision, but this is the sort of moment that explains why he has a job.

While the Steelers signed Sutton to play inside, they signed Pierre to play special teams. They didn’t even think enough of him to re-sign him this offseason, only bringing him in when they needed somebody to play special teams. But Sutton is here to play on defense, and now the Steelers may need an experienced outside cornerback. If Trice isn’t ready to return yet, Jackson’s replacement comes down to Pierre or Sutton. They could use a combination of the two, though, and take advantage of Sutton’s maneuverability.

