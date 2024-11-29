Willie Colon Believes Russell Wilson Needs To ‘Evolve’ To Help Steelers’ ‘Stagnant’ Offense

Considering how this season started for him, Russell Wilson has been a pleasant surprise for the Pittsburgh Steelers. His value was at an all-time low after last season, but Mike Tomlin and company still believed in him. Although things haven’t been perfect, Wilson has looked like a capable starter for the Steelers. But former Steelers offensive lineman Willie Colon wants to see more out of Wilson this Sunday in Cincinnati.

“If you’re Russell Wilson, his stats are great,” Colon said Friday on FS1’s Breakfast Ball. “He just has to evolve. If the ball’s not going to George Pickens, or if it’s not quick dump-offs, or if they’re not running the ball at a high level, they got stagnant.

“He does not attack the middle of the field. He has to evolve and get the ball out of his hands. So many times, when you watch Russell Wilson, he’s just sitting in the well, pumping and pumping and pumping, and then sacked.”

Colon makes a good point, but it’s not one the Steelers weren’t aware of. Throughout his entire career, Wilson has not been quick to attack the middle of the field. He’s built his career off of being elite outside the numbers. At this point, he isn’t as great at that, but it’s still his greatest strength.

It’s probably a little late to try to change the type of player Wilson is. However, it isn’t like he’s avoided the middle of the field with the Steelers. Just last week, he threw a strike over the middle of the field for a touchdown to Calvin Austin III. He can throw inside the numbers. It just isn’t what he’s best at.

WILSON TO AUSTIN FOR THE LEAD!#PITvsCLE on Prime Video

Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/MCBXxDvbWG — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2024

Part of that is just because of his physical limitations. Standing at just under six feet tall, Wilson is short for a quarterback. There’s nothing wrong with that, but it does likely impact his ability to see the middle of the field. Unless the Steelers want to put him on stilts, that isn’t going to change.

It is fair to critique Wilson’s penchant for holding the ball too long. That’s also been a problem of his throughout his career. He used to be athletic enough to circumvent that issue, but age has robbed him of that talent. It has hurt the Steelers at times, so maybe Wilson does need to be more willing to throw the ball in the middle of the field to escape those scenarios. A sack is usually better than an interception though.

Colon is correct that the Steelers can’t always rely on Wilson’s deep ball in the passing game. They do have to become more fluid throwing the ball. They didn’t build their offense to run through Wilson though. The Steelers want to be a run-first offense. At times, they haven’t been good enough in that regard, but that shows the offense has more problems than just Wilson.

The Steelers have the weapons to utilize the middle of the field. Pat Freiermuth is a reliable target. Darnell Washington has developed as a receiver. Even George Pickens has made plays in the middle of the field. That is an area the Steelers are lacking in, but it isn’t the cause of their stagnation. Being better there couldn’t hurt though.