Will Najee Harris, Steelers’ Run Game Pick Up Where They Left Off?

Will Najee Harris and the Steelers’ running game pick up where they left off before the bye week?

Before the break, the Pittsburgh Steelers went on a run with their ground attack. During a three-game winning streak, they posted 499 rushing yards, with a low of 149. Starting RB Najee Harris rushed for over 100 yards in each game, the longest streak of his career.

There is no question that the Steelers’ success on the ground has been crucial to victory this year. They posted two of their three lowest rushing totals in the two games they lost. And that has always been the plan, ever since they hired Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator. With Jaylen Warren banged up, Najee Harris has taken on the bulk of the responsibilities.

Although Justin Fields offered some spark on the ground with his legs, Russell Wilson offers the offense another dimension. He is demonstrably the better and more complete passer, which has its own effect on the ground game. Teams are less able to outnumber the Steelers in the box to defend the run, and that has made a difference. Harris has been particularly happy about that after seeing loaded boxes with Fields.

The Steelers’ next opponent is the Washington Commanders, who have not defended the run well. They rank 29th in rushing yards allowed and 31st in yards per carry, so that augers well for continued success on Sunday. They have only held one opponent to under 100 rushing yards, and that was still 95. The following week, they allowed over 200 yards. That sets the table for another 100-yard game for Najee Harris, if the Steelers give him the volume.

But the Steelers need to run well every week, not just during any given period of time. They believe Harris and company should be able to run the ball against any team any week. They will need to be able to do that if they plan to make a run in the postseason.

That’s why this next stretch is important. After the Commanders, the Steelers face the Ravens and their top-ranked run defense. They rank first both in yards allowed and yards per carry, so they will have their hands full. The Steelers are not the most efficient running team, relying heavily on volume at times. Baltimore has faced the third-fewest carries, so can the Steelers and Najee Harris break their biggest rival over the course of four quarters?

