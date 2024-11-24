Why I’m Not Concerned About Mike Williams’ Quiet Start

I get the frustration about Pittsburgh Steelers WR Mike Williams. Three games, one target. It was a home run, a 32-yard game-winner against the Washington Commanders, followed by two empty games where he’s logged 46 combined snaps.

On a short week and still relatively new to the team, those numbers aren’t surprising. With time, he’ll get more involved. But so long as some receiver not named George Pickens is making plays, then what Williams doesn’t do won’t hurt.

As was the case against Cleveland. A second-straight target-less game may feel disheartening but other receivers stepped up. WR Calvin Austin III had the best game of his career, a 46-yard catch and 23-yard touchdown. WR Van Jefferson had a chunk play, a 30-yard catch along the sideline.

Knowing chances are limited, so long as one or two of those “other three receivers,” Williams, Austin, or Jefferson, can pop up with a play a game, it doesn’t matter who makes them. Pittsburgh added Williams to get complementary production opposite Pickens. It doesn’t matter where it comes from.

Obviously, Pittsburgh traded for Mike Williams for a reason. The more he produces, the better the trade looks. But it was a fifth-rounder, not a second, and if he doesn’t make plays and others step up instead, that’s livable. It’s not going to crush the franchise.

One of these games, Williams’ number will be called again. Just as it was his in Week 10. Just as it was Austin and Jefferson in Week 12. None of these guys are supremely talented enough or exist in an offense where they’ll consistently produce.

The only thing that can’t happen is the Week 11 stat line. Where Williams went without a target and Austin and Jefferson combined for three targets, one reception, and minus-one yards. One where no one produced. That’s a problem even if Pittsburgh still beat Baltimore that day.

With more reps, Williams will see more involvement. Don’t mistake him for ever being a high-volume piece in this offense and if teams keep playing two-high shells to discourage the deep ball, Williams’ main use is muffled.

My stance at the time of the trade to now hasn’t changed. If he can make even a couple of big plays downfield, I’m talking four or five, he’ll have served his role. So far, he has one. And if he can show up in a playoff game and help the team win, then the trade will have been a certified win. Even if his overall box score looks meek.