Where Are Steelers’ College Scouts Today?

This is the last week of the scheduled regular season games for college football with conference championships and then the College Football Playoffs to follow. With just six weeks to go in the NFL season, attention will soon be shifting to college prospects and the 2025 NFL Draft. Here is an updating tracker with all the places the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly have scouts at for November 30th.

According to On3Sports’ Jack Soble, the Steelers have multiple representatives present at the Notre Dame and USC game. He named Las Vegas Raiders GM Tom Telesco by name, so we can safely assume that Omar Khan is not among those in attendance.

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco is slated to attend today's game between Notre Dame and USC. Also on the list are representatives from the Chargers, 49ers, Bears, Steelers (x2) and Saskatchewan Roughriders. — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) November 30, 2024

Notre Dame should have a pretty solid draft class this year with S Xavier Watts and CB Benjamin Morrison leading the way. There are also a couple DL prospects with Howard Cross III and Rylie Mills. Mills could potentially have the ideal frame that the Steelers look for in 3-4 defensive ends as a mid-round prospect.

USC has an intriguing safety prospect of their own in Kamari Ramsey as well as DT Bear Alexander if the Steelers want more help in the middle of their defensive line. RB Woody Marks could be an interesting mid or late-round running back if Najee Harris moves on in free agency.

According to Eleven Warriors’ Dan Hope on X, the Steelers have a scout in attendance at Ohio State versus Michigan. That is no surprise with two of best programs in the country facing off, even on a down year for Michigan.

NFL teams with scouts in the press box for Ohio State vs. Michigan: Bengals, Jaguars, 49ers, Cardinals, Eagles, Giants, Bears, Steelers, Rams, Lions — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) November 30, 2024

Ohio State always has a bunch of talent in the top rounds of the draft, and this year is no different.

WR Emeka Egbuka, OT Josh Simmons, DE Jack Sawyer, S Sonny Styles, DT Tyleik Williams, DE JT Tuimoloau, RB TreVeyon Henderson, RB Quinshon Judkins, and CB Denzel Burke are among the top names, though there are several more that will get drafted.

For Michigan, they had quite a bit of talent get drafted last year, and some left the program when Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL. There are still a handful of top prospects, however.

DT Mason Graham, DE Josaiah Stewart, CB Will Johnson, RB Kalel Mullings, DL Kenneth Grant, and DE Derrick Moore are all prospects to keep an eye on.