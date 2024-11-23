Where (And Who) Are The Steelers Scouting Today?

With another college football Saturday underway, we’re tracking where and who the Pittsburgh Steelers scouts have been spotted today. We’ll use this post as a running tally of where team personnel are scouting and update it throughout the day.

Where Are Steelers Scouts?

Indiana vs Ohio State

Per Eleven Warriors’ Dan Hope, the Steelers have a representative at today’s showdown between the Hoosiers and Buckeyes.

NFL teams with scouts attending Ohio State vs. Indiana:

Buffalo Bills (2)

Detroit Lions (2)

Atlanta Falcons

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Carolina Panthers

New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints

Pittsburgh Steelers — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) November 23, 2024

Who Are The Steelers Scouting?

They’re no strangers to Ohio State. The top name to mention is WR Emeka Egbuka. A balanced receiver, he’s posted good numbers on the season with 49 receptions, 612 yards, and eight touchdowns. But his production in recent weeks has been quieter, failing to catch more than three balls and 35 yards in his last four games. Blowout wins over Purdue and Northwestern have played a role. Pittsburgh still needs a wide receiver this offseason and Egbuka figures to be on their radar.

Elsewhere, RBs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson fit the size and power model the Steelers like to have in their backfield. Judkins, a junior, has rushed for 723 yards and eight touchdowns after two strong seasons at Ole Miss. Henderson averages 7.4 yards per carry with five scores on just 89 carries.

Defensively, they have a pair of draftable corners in CB Denzel Burke and Davison Igbinosun. The latter is a true junior and would have to declare.

Though Pittsburgh is unlikely to have an early interest in EDGE help, Indiana has a good one in Mikali Kamara. Leading the way with 9.5 sacks, he followed head coach Curt Cignetti from James Madison after posting 7.5 sacks for them last season. QB Kurtis Rourke, the Ohio transfer, is having a fantastic season. If Pittsburgh somehow enters the draft without Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, Rourke could be a sleeper name. RB Justice Ellison is having a quality season with nearly 700 yards and nine rushing scores.

The Steelers’ scouting department will have plenty of quality players to evaluate.