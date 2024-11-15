‘What’s That Gonna Get You?’ Van Jefferson Not Acting ‘Selfish’ After Steelers Traded For Mike Williams

In one game with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike Williams has already done a good job endearing himself to fans. Trading for him came with some excitement because it finally gave the Steelers another weapon at wide receiver, but it doesn’t make everyone a winner. The addition of Williams likely means Van Jefferson’s time as the No. 2 receiver is winding down. That could be frustrating, but as Jefferson puts it, he’s not taking that decision personal.

“Just learning from him and taking that approach,” Jefferson said recently on The Arthur Moats Experience with Deke. “I don’t think you look at it as a selfish aspect and be mad or be angry. At the end of the day, what’s that gonna get you?

“You still gotta come out here and practice the next day. What’s being angry gonna get you? It’s not gonna change the situation, so might as well come out here and do the best you can and prepare like the player that you are. Mike has been great since he’s been here.”

That level of maturity has defined Jefferson throughout his short time with the Steelers. He’s a veteran trying to rebuild his value, and he joined the Steelers to reunite with Arthur Smith, his former coach. However, before the season even started, the team had tried to acquire a different receiver to take over Jefferson’s spot.

Despite all those rumors, Jefferson has never once complained. He’s continued to show up to work, trying to help the team win. Even though his stats aren’t flashy, he’s done a lot of dirty work for the Steelers. That’s earned him loads of praise from coaches and teammates.

Williams was new to the team last week, so the Steelers didn’t rush him onto the field. Jefferson’s role with the Steelers was basically the same. However, in limited action, Williams still caught the game-winning touchdown pass. This week, he could be much more involved, potentially cutting into Jefferson’s snaps.

Many other receivers would let their irritation be known, but Jefferson isn’t taking that approach. Remember how Martavis Bryant reacted when the Steelers drafted JuJu Smith-Schuster?

Maybe part of that is because of his veteran experience. The Los Angeles Rams did something similar in 2021 when he was with them, trading for Odell Beckham Jr. As a younger player with a bright future, Jefferson handled that situation with grace as well.

That move also helped the Rams win a Super Bowl, which had to soften the blow. Now, Jefferson has spent a little more time in the league, being more of a journeyman. Having this attitude will help him stick in the league.

It’s likely that Jefferson won’t be completely phased out of the Steelers’ offense too. The team still clearly appreciates some of the less obvious stuff he does, like blocking. He and Smith have history as well. Jefferson is a reliable veteran, and he still provides value to the Steelers’ wide receiver room.