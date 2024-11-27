Whaley: ‘I Definitely Would Not Be Surprised’ If Steelers Lose To Bengals

Two weeks ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers came away with a massive win. In a close game at home, they took down their top divisional foe, the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers walked away with control of the division, and we felt like we knew what this year’s edition of the Steelers was made of. Then, after a short turnaround, the Steelers lost to the lowly Cleveland Browns, and we’re now starting to ask more questions. With the Steelers set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, some questions might be answered.

As most AFC North matchups are, this is a very big game. The Bengals badly need a win to keep some semblance of hope alive for the playoffs, and Pittsburgh needs it just as badly to keep up with the Ravens in the divisional title race. Former Steelers’ front office executive Doug Whaley doesn’t seem to have the highest hopes for the Steelers on Sunday. Whaley joined 93.7 The Fan on Wednesday, where he shared his thoughts.

“I definitely would not be surprised,” Whaley said regarding Pittsburgh’s chances of losing on Sunday. Whaley didn’t guarantee a loss, though, and does mention that he could also envision Pittsburgh pulling out a victory when thinking with his heart.

“I’m saying this with my heart,” Whaley said. “I got faith that the Steelers’ coaching staff, especially on defense, they’re gonna come up with a different scheme. I’m gonna say they’re gonna pull this one out.”

Whaley’s heart and the hearts of Steelers fans worldwide think the same way. The Steelers have already won a massive divisional game recently against Baltimore, and the Bengals have been much less of a threat this year than the Ravens. Pittsburgh has executed and beaten quality teams throughout the year.

However, unlike a traditional 4-7 team, the Bengals are not an easy victory. They nearly beat the 10-1 Kansas City Chiefs, losing on a last-second field goal, which was only possible due to a Bengals’ penalty. They’ve lost close games to the Ravens and the Washington Commanders. Most recently, Cincinnati lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Los Angeles Chargers after a furious second-half rally.

The point is that the Bengals could be much better than their record shows. However, it’s also deserved, as the Bengals just aren’t executing in crunch time this season. Pittsburgh has, which is why they’re in a much better position. If those trends hold, the Steelers will walk away with another divisional win on Sunday. If they don’t, as Whaley thinks is entirely possible, there are even more questions to ask of the black and gold.