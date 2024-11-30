We, Not Me: Elandon Roberts Loves Playing For Steelers Defense Due To Selfless Attitudes

For a defense ranked in the top three for opponent points per game, the Pittsburgh Steelers defense doesn’t have any league leaders. Even without OLB T.J. Watt piling up the stats, the Steelers defense is still playing at a really high level, allowing only 16.9 points per game.

A big reason for the Steelers’ defensive success is their defensive front. Even though Watt and DT Cameron Heyward are not putting up crazy counting stats this year, they are playing team ball at a high level and allowing other players to make routine plays, which in turn makes it harder for opposing offenses to drive down the field.

Steelers LB Elandon Roberts was recently on Breakin’ House Rules and spoke about what a joy it is to play with a defense like Pittsburgh’s.

“It feels great to have that type of group just in your front because man, them guys really, really take their job serious,” said Roberts. “And they’re not ‘Me’ guys, so they’re big on, ‘Hey, what do we need to do for the team to have success stopping the run,’ or when it’s pass situations, ‘What do I need to do to get to that quarterback and create a big play for my defense?'”

Knowing how stats get players paid in professional sports could make it very easy for Steelers players to chase stats, especially younger players or players approaching free agency. Watt is chasing his second Defensive Player of the Year award, he could easily say screw run defense and go hard after the quarterback every play to inflate is sack numbers. But he doesn’t do that. Watt is having a down year in rushing the quarterback, with only 7.5 sacks through 11 games. However, he has been incredible in the run game, already tallying 13 tackles for a loss and four forced fumbles, two of which came against running backs.

A defense worried only about individual stats won’t be successful, but a defense concerned with doing the little things right and knowing that if you do your job, your teammate will make a play to prevent offenses from gaining significant yardage is what Super Bowl-winning defenses do. Heck, that was basically the mantra of the 2000s Steelers defenses.

For Roberts, having a defensive front so worried about doing their job and not chasing stats makes his job easier, as he can simply run to the ball and usually won’t have to deal with too many offensive linemen running free to block him. Roberts’ numbers this year are down due to him and rookie LB Payton Wilson splitting time, but he still has 31 tackles and three tackles for a loss despite only seeing 40 percent of the defensive snaps this year. In comparison, Roberts played 54 percent of the defensive snaps last year.

Roberts, like the rest of the defense, won’t complain. Their goal is to win, no matter how it’s done or who is playing or making the plays. As he said, there is no “me” on this defense.