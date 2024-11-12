‘We Handed That To Them:’ Commanders RB Knows Team Had Opportunities To Put Steelers Away

Analysts wanted to see the Pittsburgh Steelers beat a more competitive team before they believed they are as good as their record. They went out and did exactly that Sunday. It wasn’t easy, but the Steelers did beat the Washington Commanders, one of the best teams in the NFL. However, the Commanders had multiple opportunities to win that game.

“Guys knew we left it out there,” Commander RB Brian Robinson Jr. said Tuesday on 106.7 The Fan in Washington D.C. “We left plays out there. We handed that to them. It’s hard to, say [Jer’Zhan Newton], put him under fire for jumping offsides. We put [the defense] in a bad situation, very bad situation. As a leader of this offense, I expect us to not put them in that bad of a situation at the end of the game.”

Robinson didn’t play against the Steelers because of an injury, but it sounds like the Commanders believe they could’ve easily won that game. It isn’t like the Steelers played poorly though. In fact, you could probably say the Steelers should’ve beaten the Commanders more convincingly, but they had their own share of bad luck.

The biggest piece of evidence for the Commanders to say they “handed” the game to the Steelers involves Newton, a rookie defensive lineman. With basically one minute left in the game, the Steelers’ offense lined up on fourth and one, trying to draw the Commanders offsides. Newton took the bait and allowed the Steelers, with a fresh set of downs, to run out the rest of the clock.

It’s tough to say the Commanders would’ve won if Newton hadn’t jumped. The Steelers’ defense had been keeping quarterback Jayden Daniels contained. However, even though he’s a rookie, Daniels has already proved he can step up in big moments.

The Commanders’ defense also failed to capitalize when their offense gave them a 10-point lead. They did force two turnovers in the second half, but their offense couldn’t score any points on subsequent drives. Those are moments they probably look back on with regret.

On the other hand, the Steelers had just as many heartbreaking moments. They essentially had a free first down on a fake punt, but corner James Pierre couldn’t secure the catch. Also, Jaylen Warren fumbled on the 1-yard line, right outside the end zone.

In a matchup between two great teams, it’s usually only a few plays that make a difference. The Steelers probably could’ve lost that game as easily as they won it. At the end of the day, they were the better team. Russell Wilson led the offense with poise and confidence. The defense didn’t flinch in the face of adversity. The Steelers made plays on special teams. All three phases came together to win that game.