‘We Don’t Blink’: Cameron Heyward Credits Experience For Allowing Steelers To Shine In Fourth Quarters

When things get tight for the Pittsburgh Steelers late in games, more often than not the team is able to rise up to the moment, executing at a high level and finding ways to win.

That’s not a fluke, either.

Time and time again, the Steelers find a way in big spots. Once again on Sunday in a pivotal AFC North clash at Acrisure Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens, the Steelers found a way late in the game.

For team captain and star defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, it comes down to experience and having been through the highs and lows in those moments, which helps the Steelers stay even keeled and perform in the fourth quarter.

Speaking with The MMQB’s Albert Breer Sunday following their 18-16 win over the Ravens in which the Steelers got a pivotal stop on a 2-point conversion late in the game to hold on for the win, Heyward says the Steelers simply “don’t blink.”

The Steelers have certainly been through the wringer in low-scoring, close games throughout the years, especially recently. The experience is there, so when those moments arise, they’re confident in them.

On Sunday, that played out, especially in the fourth quarter against the best offense in the league.

Even though the Ravens drove down the field to score a touchdown late in the game, the Steelers never blinked. It culminated with a key stop on the 2-point try from the Ravens to try and tie the game at 18-18. According to linebacker Patrick Queen, who is still relatively new to the Steelers, the defensive players had all the confidence in the world that they were going to get a stop, especially after cornerback Joey Porter Jr.’s comments stating they were going to do it.

In that moment, the Steelers didn’t blink, which undoubtedly made head coach Mike Tomlin happy.

There’s a confidence that oozes throughout the team, and it starts at the top. In those situations, Tomlin is confident and comfortable knowing his team has been there, done that in those types of moments. He has the pieces in place, and the experience is key.

They lean on that in tight moments, and more often than not it is working for the Steelers. It worked on Sunday, too, as the team complemented each other well on both sides of the football and did just enough to grind out a much-needed win in division play.