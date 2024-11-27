Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 35)

Nov. 26 – Ep. 35: For this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe and I dive right in with the hottest topic of the week, George Pickens and his postgame scuffle with Browns CB Greg Newsome II. We attack that from every angle, including impending fines, what Pickens could have done differently, and more.

We then transition to discussing the Steelers’ 24-19 loss to the Browns and some of the controversies that led to it. Should the Steelers have been so aggressive on fourth downs early in the game? Did they use Justin Fields appropriately? Why did Mike Tomlin accept that penalty? We touch on all of this and more.

We then discuss some matchups to watch in the Steelers-Bengals game and Mike Tomlin’s injury updates for the Steelers ahead of Week 13.

To end the show, we answer a listener question about the Steelers being overly reliant on winning matchups.

