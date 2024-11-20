Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 34)

Nov. 19—Ep. 34: For this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe and I dive right in by recapping the 18-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens. We discuss some of the key plays from the game, including the Ravens’ two-point attempt, the key turnovers, and Justin Fields getting his first snaps off the bench.

We then transition to talking about the Cleveland Browns on a short week ahead of Thursday Night Football. We talk about the Browns getting torched by Saints QB/TE/WR Taysom Hill and what that could mean for Fields. We also discuss Myles Garrett’s DPOY comments about T.J. Watt and more.

We wrap up our topics by discussing the injury report for the Steelers ahead of their Thursday game.

To end the show, we answer a listener question about Fields’ involvement in the offense.

Thank you for joining us for this 29-minute episode. We hope to hear your thoughts in the comments section.

